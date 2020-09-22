Megan Gale’s brother passed away in July. She's now spoken publicly for the first time.

Megan Gale has opened up about the death of her 49-year-old brother, Jason Gale, who passed away in July this year.

Jason Gale was reported missing in Perth on Friday, July 17. His body was found the following Tuesday in bushland south-east of Perth.

The Australian supermodel posted a video to her nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, explaining her social media absence for the past two months.

"For those of you who don't know, I very sadly and very unexpectedly lost my brother back in July," she shared in the emotional video. "It was a huge shock - something that I'm still working through and processing."

Gale, 45, said the past few months have been "the hardest of her life".

"It's been a very challenging year for me," the supermodel shared.

"What I’ve been through in recent times certainly wasn’t the most positive of experiences to document and I most certainly couldn’t fathom the thought of turning my circumstances into content."

"That just seemed so very wrong."

Megan Gale lives in Victoria, and made the decision to fly to Perth to be with her family and attend her older brother's funeral. Coming from Melbourne, she was required to undertake two weeks of hotel quarantine upon arrival in Western Australia.

"I had a very short period of time to make the decision," Gale explains, adding it meant she would be away from her partner, former AFL star Shaun Hampson, and her two children.

“But I also wanted to be in Perth to support my mum and my brother and the rest of my family and play a part in sending my brother off and putting him to rest.”

Gale continued: "The only way I could get through it was to not think about what happened with my brother to block it out, pretend it hadn’t happened."

The supermodel added that the months away from social media has allowed her the space to self-reflect.

"It gave me a lot of time to reflect upon my life, reassess things, think about what I prioritise now, what I don't, which a very dear loved one passing away will often do that," she said.

Gale said she was grateful to her followers for reaching out through the difficult times.

"To everyone who has messaged me in regards to my brother and asked if I'm ok, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am fine. Not amazing but doing okay. And so thankful for so much,"

Gale and her partner share two children, River, six years old, and Rosie, two.

