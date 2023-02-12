As I went to sleep on Sunday night, I saw a news article about Machine Gun Kelly getting 'electrocuted' on stage.

His hair was sticking up like Young Einstein, and honestly, I peacefully drifted off to sleep knowing all was well in the world.

And then I woke up this morning to absolute chaos.

Because as well as getting electrocuted, it seems our good friend MGK may also have been cheating on Megan Fox.

What a busy boy!

How do I know this?

Well, it seems Fox has gone full 'Lemonade' on her blood-oathed fiance on Instagram.

Let me run you through what's happened so far:

1. The 'Lemonade' post.

A woman scorned and all that. Image: Instagram.

In the early hours of Monday morning our time, Fox posted a series of mirror selfies from a public bathroom featuring an unknown male.

The final slide in the carousel was a video of a letter and some pieces of clothing burning in a bonfire.

She captioned the post: "You can taste the dishonesty/It’s all over your breath" which are lyrics from 'Pray You Catch Me,' the opening track from Beyonce's Lemonade.

Image: Instagram.

The post has since been deleted but not before the internet lost their goddamn minds over it.

2. She's deleted all photos of him from her Instagram.

Not a skinny white boy in sight. Image: Instagram.

Just months after they drank each other's blood under a full moon (or something like that idk idk) Fox has deleted all photographic evidence of her relationship with MGK from her Instagram.

WHAT DID THAT SKINNY WHITE BOY DO?

3. She's unfollowed him on Instagram.

Interesting... choices. Image: Instagram.

Ah yes, the biggest clue yet that all is not well in celebrity land.

Fox appears to have unfollowed MGK - and everyone else - and is now just following Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem on Instagram.

So she's still into skinny white boys.... just not that one she's engaged to.

4. Ok, now she's deleted her whole Instagram.

After setting an envelope and also the world gossip mill on fire, Fox deleted her Instagram account.

WHAT.

IS.

GOING.

ON?

5. A new theory emerges.

Celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi believes that the whole thing is just Megs havin' a bit of fun.

Image: Instagram.

“Some of you guys really don’t get Megan Fox,” the anonymous gossip site wrote in an Instagram story this morning.

When someone commented asking whether it was all just a joke, she responded, "Yes, just trolling, being funny, being dramatic. I heard on very good authority they didn't break up."

She then said she received this message about the couple: "They aren't broken up. There has been some fighting this weekend between them so it's just Megan trolling everyone."

Ok but it's still good gossip.

6. The 'world' reacts.

As I mentioned earlier, the people of the internet have lost their collective minds over this cryptic potential breakup.

It's giving your year nine friend breaking up with their 'MSN boyfriend' and it's kind of what we need right now.

Here are some of the best reactions:

