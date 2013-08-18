The one thing I've learned from being a dad.

BY LUKE FISHLEY, General Manager Product, Medibank.

As the father of two little girls under four the one thing I’ve learned – one thing among the many, many things I’ve learned in the past four years- is that the last thing any parent wants to be worried about is paperwork.

Finding the right health cover, although completely necessary, sometimes becomes overshadowed by the million and one other tasks that come with having babies and toddlers. Like washing the many miscellaneous burping cloths that have worked themselves into your laundry basket, finishing up last minute child proofing around the home and maybe even trying to get five minutes sleep every now and again.

This is a Brand Voices post brought to you by Medibank. All opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

Health insurance can be complicated and convoluted, and the vast majority of people probably don’t have lots of spare time up their sleeve to devote to figuring out how it all works, or what extras they need.

That’s why Medibank has developed a new range of packaged products, for families at different stages. Because although we know that all families are different, we also know that there are similarities amongst them.

Rather than putting the onus on the potential customer (that’s you) to figure out what you need, and what you don’t need, and what extras are going to be essential – we’ve pulled together packages that will suit you for the stage of life that you are at right now.

Our new range of Medibank family packages have been designed for those planning a family, having more children, and also settled families not wanting any more children.

Medibank’s “New Families” packages provide cover designed for those planning to start a family or have more children.

Medibank’s “For New Families Essentials” includes hospital cover including obstetrics-related services and IVF, common childhood procedures like grommets and tonsil removal. Plus for extras services, get 55% back (100% back for your kids) up to annual limits at Members’ Choice providers for family oriented services like dental, physio, optical and more.

Medibank’s “For New Families Comprehensive”, gives you higher benefits and annual limits on extras on top of all the covers offered in the For New Families Essentials package. . You’ll get 70% back on a range of extras up to annual limits at Members’ Choice providers, and you’ll receive a free dental scale and clean per member, each year at Members’ Choice dentists (excludes x-rays).

Medibank’s “For Settled Families” packages provide cover designed for those with children and no plans for more.

Medibank’s “For Settled Families Essentials” gives you hospital cover towards things like accidents, knee and shoulder reconstructions, even the removal of wisdom teeth but not for things you’re no longer likely to need such as obstetrics-related services. You’ll also get cover towards extras services that a growing family is most likely to need like orthodontics, dental, physio, and more. For Settled Families Essentials gives you 55% back (100% back for your kids) up to annual limits on extras services at Members’ Choice providers.