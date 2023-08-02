Fetch may never have happened, but Mean Girls certainly did.

The 2004 film is, quite rightly, a generational classic. So much so, that 20 years on (ouch!) we still know that Brutus was just as smart as Caesar, and on Wednesdays, we wear pink.

And the Mean Girls joy (and fights, and brutal sabotage, and personal victimisation by Regina George) is set to continue, with the upcoming Mean Girls: The Musical film.

"I'm very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen," Tina Fey said in a statement following the announcement, way back in the before times that were January 2020.

"It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I've spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe, and I love them dearly."

Fey adapted the screenplay for the original film, starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried, of course, and is also behind this new iteration, based on a musical that she also wrote.

Everyone say thank you, Tina Fey!

From the new Plastics to all the planned cameos, here's everything we know about the Mean Girls musical film.

Renee Rapp as Regina George.

Actor and musician Renee Rapp will once again step into Regina George's (heeled) shoes for the film.

Rapp also played the role of Regina George in the Broadway musical from 2019 to 2020, and is best known for her role as Leighton in Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls, which she recently stepped back from.

She reportedly hired a top Hollywood lawyer to get her out of her contract, Page Six reported, and her Snow Hard Feelings music tour across the US and Europe was reportedly announced without knowledge from show bosses.

Her debut album Snow Angel will release on August 18.

In a new interview for The Cut, said she told the show's producers Tina Fey and [Saturday Night Live creator and producer] Lorne Michaels that she would play Regina in the musical on one condition.

"I was like, 'I know you motherf**kers do SNL. So I will do it if you agree to help my music career for the rest of my life,'" she said. "And they have. It was just always as a means to make this happen."

Of returning to famous Queen Bee Regina for the film, Rapp said playing Regina was "in [her] body".

"I know how it feels. I know how to do it in the way that I like to do it," she told US Weekly.

Angourie Rice as Cady Heron.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Mare of Easttown star — and Aussie! — Angourie Rice will star as Cady Heron, the lead originally played by Lindsay Lohan.

And she's already conscious of the inevitable comparison.

"I think no matter what, no two people are going to do the same thing the same way. So I think no matter what, it's going to be different," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"Even if you got two actors in a room to say the exact same speech, it's just going to be different.

So I'm not too worried about it being too similar or too different. I think it's going to be what it is, and I can't wait for people to see it."

The Plastics, Aaron Samuels and the rest of the cast.

The rest of the cast is made-up of exciting fresh faces and some very familiar stars.

Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) will play Janis Ian and Jaquel Spivey will play Damian Hubbard.

Avantika Vandanapu will star as Karen Smith and Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, rounding out the new Plastics.

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney will portray Aaron Samuels, both with and without his hair pushed back.

Jon Hamm will play Coach Carr, which will make the school's sex-ed classes particularly interesting, and in VERY exciting news, Fey has confirmed that she and Tim Meadows will reprise their roles as teacher Ms Norbury and principal Mr Duvall.

Jenna Fischer and Busy Phillips will star as Cady and Regina's mums.

And Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, who originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in the original Broadway show, is reported to make a cameo.

Okay. What about the original cast? Will we get a Lindsay cameo?

We can only HOPE - especially because we know for sure that Lohan and Seyfried can sing!

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in February 2023, Seyfried noted that she and her former costars are "100% into" making a cameo.

"It's been a long legacy for Mean Girls, and I think we all kinda just need to hang," she told the publication. "It's not really up to us, is it? [But] all four of us are 100% into it."

PLEASE.

Mean Girls: The Musical: The Film.

Just kidding, that's not it's officially title. But I would've loved it to have been.

Some background: Mean Girls: The Musical is based on the stage musical of the same name, which is based on the 2004 film of the same name, which is based on the 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman. Is this the great IP of all time? (yes!)

The musical ran on Broadway from April 2018 to March 2020, and is still touring nationally in the US.

Fey's husband Jeff Richmond is composing the film's score, with lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Just like the (non-film) musical. And it is being directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, in their feature directorial debut.

Will the storyline be the same one we know and love?

According to Rapp, the film's storyline has been tweaked slightly from the musical, and there may or may not new songs (read: there's definitely new songs).

"A lot of it is different. Tina [Fey] is such a creative genius and such a creative freak, and her partner, Jeff Richmond, who does all of the music, is as well. So there are definitely different things," she told US Weekly.

"[Fey and Richmond] are so creative, and I really appreciate that they really try to work with young people and people that are of the current culture and what's happening as opposed to being like, 'We are going to do exactly what we think we're gonna do.' They're very collaborative and really amazing. So some things are different, some things are the same."

Intriguing...

When will Mean Girls: The Musical: be released?

There has been no official information about the film's release timeframe yet, but we do know that is wrapped filming earlier this year - so we'll keep you posted!

Feature image: Paramount Pictures/Getty/Mamamia.