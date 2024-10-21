'I'm obsessed with parenting hacks, and I swear by this one.'

Thanks to our brand partner, HelloFresh

As a single mum working full-time, I lean into time-saving parenting hacks. The juggle is real. Between work, school runs and trying to maintain some semblance of a social life (does scrolling Instagram while hiding in the bathroom count?), I'm always on the lookout for anything that can save me time, energy or preferably both.

Recently, I stumbled upon an absolute game-changer that's also a little bit life-changing, really. It's solved my eternal and dreaded "What's for dinner?" dilemma, saved me from endless grocery runs and even got my kids excited about cooking.

I present to you: HelloFresh's meal kit subscription.

Now, I know what you're thinking… but this isn't just about convenience (although, spoiler alert: it's ridiculously convenient). It's about reclaiming my sanity, one pre-portioned ingredient at a time.

Week one: Solo culinary adventures.

For the first week of my HelloFresh experiment, I didn't have the kids. So, naturally, I decided to use this opportunity to channel my inner MasterChef and try all the fancy, grown-up meals I'd been dreaming one day I would have the patience to attempt.

First up: Caribbean Lentils and Pineapple-Mint Salsa.

I've always wanted to incorporate more plant-based options into my diet, but usually, my attempts end up looking (and tasting) like sad, mushy vegetables.

Not this time! The lentils were hearty, the flavours were spot on and that pineapple mint salsa? Chef's kiss. Plus, the coconut rice was so creamy and sweet, I may have eaten it straight from the pot. No judgement, please.

Next, I tackled the Indian Potato and Cauliflower Dhal. I love dhal but had never attempted to make it myself.

Turns out, it's surprisingly easy when someone else does all the measuring and prep work for you. The cauliflower, potato and lentils made it very filling. The almonds and garlic tortilla dippers added a perfect crunch, and I felt pretty smug about my newfound culinary skills.

To round out the week, I treated myself to the Seared Beef and Mumbai Coconut Sauce. The quality of the steak was impressive, and the coconut sauce? A flavour combination I never knew I needed in my life. The roasted veggie medley was the perfect accompaniment, and I may have done a little victory dance in my kitchen.

The best part? Because I'd opted for the four-person meals, I had plenty of leftovers to portion out for future dinners and work lunches. Humble brag (deserved).

Week two: The return of the mini chefs.

With the kids back home, I was curious to see how HelloFresh would fare against their notoriously picky palates.

To my surprise, they were actually excited about helping to choose the meals on the app, which was super user-friendly and easy. Suddenly, "What's for dinner?" wasn't a dreaded question but an opportunity for them to feel involved.

We kicked off with the Easy Baja Salmon and Spinach Garlic Rice. Salmon is usually a hit in our house, but the garlic and spinach rice was a new twist. It was a double hit! The kids loved the zesty salsa, and I loved sneaking some extra veggies into their diet.

Next up: Italian Herby Beef Burgers.

Full disclosure: I usually buy pre-made patties. But making our own was surprisingly fun and easy.

The kids got their hands dirty (literally) mixing the meat, and the result was so tender and flavourful. The parmesan potato fries were a game-changer — who knew melted cheese on chips could be so life-altering? (Okay, probably everyone, but let me have this moment.)

We finished the week with Asian Chicken Schnitzel and Katsu Sauce. Schnitzel is a family favourite, and the kids loved crumbing their own chicken. I was a bit hesitant about the katsu sauce, so served it on the side.

To my shock, they not only tried it but loved it! Who are these adventurous eaters, and what have they done with my children?

The verdict.

After two weeks, I'm officially a convert. Here's why:

Time-saving: No more aimless wandering around the supermarket or panic-buying random ingredients, with unused sad veggies slowly decaying in the fridge.

Mental load reducer: One less thing to think about in my already overloaded brain.

Variety: We tried so many new dishes that I would never have attempted on my own.

Quality: The ingredients were consistently fresh and high-quality.

Family bonding: Cooking together became a fun activity rather than a chore.

Skill-building: Both for me and the kids.

Is it magic? The pineapple mint salsa comes close, but it's pretty darn close to a parenting miracle. It's turned our dinner routine from a stressful scramble into an enjoyable experience. And in the chaos of single parenthood and full-time work, that's worth its weight in gold.

So, if you're drowning in meal-planning stress or just tired of serving the same three meals on rotation, give it a try. Your taste buds (and your sanity) will thank you.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have some leftover coconut rice calling my name.

