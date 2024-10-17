As the world mourns Liam Payne, his ex fiancé is living a different reality.

As 23-year-old Maya Henry comes to terms with the shocking news that her ex-fiancé has died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday, her phone notifications are pinging.

"You killed him."

"Now he is dead. Are you happy?"

"Look what you did."

"Was it worth it?"

Fans of One Direction star Liam Payne are flooding the comment sections of the model and author's social media accounts, blaming her for his tragic death in Buenos Aires.

Local newspapers La Nacion and Clarin reported that police were called to the hotel after responding to an emergency call that described "an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol".

They found Payne's body outside, after a three storey fall.

He and Henry haven't been together since 2022, and at the time of his death Payne was dating influencer Kate Cassidy.

But recently, Henry has been speaking out about their on-and-off again four year relationship, and as recently as October 14 she reportedly retained two lawyers and sent him a cease-and-desist letter after he allegedly repeatedly tried to contact her.

Earlier this month she told TikTok that Payne had been harassing her and her family.

"Ever since we broke up, he messages me, blows up my phone… always from different phone numbers. He'll create new iCloud accounts to message me, he'll also email me," she said.

"Not only me, he'll blow up my mum's phone. Is that normal behaviour to you?"

Watch a snippet of Henry's TikTok. Post continues after video.

Henry and Payne first met at a One Direction meet-and-greet when she was 15-years-old, but they weren't romantically linked until 2018 when she was 18 and he was 26.

Payne proposed in 2020, but they split the next year. They later reconciled but split for good in May 2022, after he was accused of cheating (something he denied).

In May 2024, Henry released a fiction book inspired by her life called Looking Forward. The story follows protagonist Mallory Hunt as she is thrust into the world of high-fashion modelling and meets Oliver Smith, a member of boy band 5Forward.

In it, she described physical and emotional abuse including Oliver chasing Mallory with an axe, hitting walls next to her head, shattering glass tables and sending dick pics to her family.

In one chapter, Oliver gives Mallory an ultimatum to get an abortion or "lose him" in the middle of a physical fight.

Henry told People of the abortion she had in real life, "If it were up to me, I wouldn't have had it".

Henry suffered complications from the procedure that saw her taking herself to the hospital alone and describes the experience as "lonely" and "physically and mentally draining".

She added about the end of their relationship, "There's other things I won't speak about that were too much for someone to deal with… I think at that point I'd grown so much that I was like, 'I don't deserve this.' It just got to the point where I just couldn't handle those types of things anymore. I feel like when you're disrespected so much, you're just done. You've had enough".

Liam Payne and Maya Henry in March 2022. Image: Getty/Michael Kovac.

While a guest on The Internet Is Dead podcast, Henry said Payne's friends contacted her before the book release warning her against it because "he's not doing well".

"[He said] If something happens to him, not only will you blame yourself the whole world will blame you," she recalled.

She also told the podcast that Payne would "play with death" in conversations with her.

"He would say 'I'm going to die I'm not doing well'. There was one time I tried to get him help and then he was not taking it….

"He would text my mum saying 'I'm not doing well. Have Maya contact me' because I wouldn't respond. He called my mum saying 'I'm not going to be around much longer'," she said.

On TikTok Henry responded to the avalanche of criticism she'd received from Payne's fans for sharing her story, telling them "you don't even know what's happened. I have a right to say whatever I feel…I am not lying".

"People write songs, what's the difference…you can express your feelings through song, I can express what I went through in a book. It's such a double standard," she added.

"It's disappointing that I wrote something of experiences I went through, not only to help other women feel less alone, but hopefully to give women the bravery to speak on these topics."

As news of Payne's death spread, a source close to Henry told Mail Online she was "in shock," and only learnt of his death when a reporter contacted a member of her team.

As a flood of hate comments are directed at Henry in the wake of Payne's death, there are dozens more coming to her defence.

"Anyone doing this is absolutely disgusting and should be ashamed of themselves. Maya Henry is completely valid for sharing her own personal experiences of emotional abuse with Liam and she is not responsible for his passing," wrote one commenter on X.

"We're not using this poor woman's experiences against her because he died," wrote another.

Despite what Henry went through with Payne, this is a man she once loved and agreed to marry. A man she has complex feelings towards. A man she says put her through great suffering. Now, while she comes to terms with his death - a death she had nothing to with - she is being trolled for telling her side of the story.

Liam Payne's death is devastating. He was only 31, he has a young son, and he had his whole life ahead of him.

But coming after a woman who bravely spoke about her alleged abusive relationship with that same man, is also devastating.

This is not Maya Henry's fault.

Feature image: Getty/TikTok.