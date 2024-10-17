As the world mourns Liam Payne, his ex fiancé is living a different reality.

As 23-year-old Maya Henry comes to terms with the shocking news that her ex-fiancé has died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday, her phone notifications are pinging.
"You killed him."
"Now he is dead. Are you happy?"
"Look what you did."
"Was it worth it?"
Fans of One Direction star Liam Payne are flooding the comment sections of the model and author's social media accounts, blaming her for his tragic death in Buenos Aires.
Maya Henry does NOT deserve this yall. Do you realise she has nothing to do with Liam Payne passing away? pic.twitter.com/AanXdQQDTG— Adjusted55 (@BillPrinter00) October 16, 2024