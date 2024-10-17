As the world mourns Liam Payne, his ex fiancé is living a different reality.

Local newspapers La Nacion and Clarin reported that police were called to the hotel after responding to an emergency call that described "an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol".

They found Payne's body outside, after a three storey fall.

He and Henry haven't been together since 2022, and at the time of his death Payne was dating influencer Kate Cassidy.

But recently, Henry has been speaking out about their on-and-off again four year relationship, and as recently as October 14 she reportedly retained two lawyers and sent him a cease-and-desist letter after he allegedly repeatedly tried to contact her.

Earlier this month she told TikTok that Payne had been harassing her and her family.

"Ever since we broke up, he messages me, blows up my phone… always from different phone numbers. He'll create new iCloud accounts to message me, he'll also email me," she said.

"Not only me, he'll blow up my mum's phone. Is that normal behaviour to you?"

