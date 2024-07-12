Who was the Night Stalker? The real-life serial killer who inspired MaXXXine.

In the 1980s, a serial killer wreaked havoc on the quiet suburbs of Los Angeles. In the dead of the night, he would sneak into homes and commit horrific crimes before brutally murdering innocent victims and leaving satanic symbols at the crime scene.

It didn't take long for these chilling serial murders to spread fear throughout the American West Coast city with many dubbing the perpetrator behind the crimes 'Night Stalker'.

If you're a true crime buff, chances are you tuned into Netflix's 2021 docuseries, Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, which gave a frightening inside look at the series of events that took place in 1985.

Now, the case has been given the Hollywood treatment of sorts with the Night Stalker forming part of the plotline in the 2024 film, MaXXXine.

What is MaXXXine about?

MaXXXine is the highly anticipated third instalment in Ti West's X trilogy, following the critically acclaimed films X (2022) and Pearl (2022).

Set in 1985 Los Angeles, the movie follows Maxine Minx (played by Mia Goth), an aspiring actress with a background in adult films who is determined to achieve stardom in Hollywood. However, as a mysterious killer begins targeting starlets in the city, a bloody trail threatens to expose Maxine's dark past.

While never directly mentioned by name, these killings are attributed to the real-life serial killer Richard Ramirez, infamously known as the Night Stalker.

Who was the real Night Stalker?

The '70s and '80s brought about some of the most prolific and horrifying serial murders in history, including the Night Stalker reign.

From April 1984 to August 1985, a serial killer dubbed the Night Stalker or the Valley Intruder claimed the lives at least 13 people and injured many more in a series of violent home invasion attacks.

The monstrous attacker at the centre of these crimes was Richard Ramirez.

Born in Texas in 1960, Ramirez became involved in a life of petty crime from a young age with a track record of stealing, breaking into homes and auto theft. In his early 20s, he packed up and moved to Los Angeles where he continued abusing drugs and committing burglary.

By 1984, the foundations of his checkered past took a terrifying turn when he found his first murder victim, a 79-year-old woman Jennie Vincow who was stabbed to death after Ramirez entered her home through an unlocked front door.

Around a year later in March 1985, Ramirez unleashed a series of attacks that saw him bring fear to the City of Los Angeles by brutally assaulting and murdering unsuspecting victims.

While many serial killers display a clearly defined set of characteristics, Ramirez's were a little harder to pin down which is why he was able to evade detectives' hunt for so long.

What they did know at the time was that he was able to enter people's homes through open windows and unlocked doors — a sign of the time that pointed to a sense of community safety. Once inside the homes, he would sexually assault many of his victims before murdering them.

Another marker of Ramirez's crime scenes was the eerie Satanic motifs he left behind. Often there would be pentagrams and symbols drawn on the walls — he even scribbled 'Jack the Knife' in lipstick on one of his victim's walls.

At one point, Ramirez's killing streak was so rampant he was averaging one murder a week.

How was the Night Stalker caught?

If you tuned into the Netflix docuseries Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, you'll know that a huge part of this hinged on the work of two detectives, Gil Carrillo and Frank Salerno.

They managed to gather footprints, fingerprints and a business card from a dentist Ramirez visited for a decaying tooth issue. They also spoke to some victims who survived, helping them identify Ramirez as the suspect.

With images blasted across TV news bulletins and the front page of papers, Los Angeles was on high alert. Spooked by the attention, Ramirez attempted to steal a car; but after locals spotted him, his reign of terror ended with police taking him into custody.

After spending time in an LA county jail, Ramirez was placed on trial in 1989 and a jury found him guilty of murdering 13 people. As he was handed down a sentence of the death penalty, Ramirez addressed the court.

"I am beyond good and evil. I will be avenged. Lucifer dwells in us all. That’s it," he said.

Ramirez lived out the rest of his days on death row at San Quentin State Prison awaiting his execution, however, ill health took him before the law could.

After 23 years in prison, he died in 2013 from lymphoma and hepatitis C.

Who stars in MaXXXine?

The cast of MaXXXine is a fantastic line-up of Hollywood's brightest stars, as well as a cameo from a very familiar pop star.

Mia Goth returns for her final portrayal of Maxine Minx and alongside her is Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, singer Halsey, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Kevin Bacon and Australia's own, Elizabeth Debicki.

How is the Night Stalker referenced in MaXXXine?

Throughout the film, there are some pretty compelling references made in regards to the Night Stalker, including the mention of suburban killings and the display of satanic symbols left behind at the crime scenes.

As Maxine begins her trajectory, it's clear she has a shadowy figure watching her every move.

While this is a reimagining of the history books, it's easy to see how the Night Stalker's chilling past made for the perfect inspiration behind this gory slasher-flick.

How can I watch MaXXXine?

MaXXXine is now showing in cinemas across Australia.

Feature Image: A24.