Maureen McCormick is banned her from seeing her "I'm a Celebrity" co-stars.

Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick appears to be in trouble with her hubby and it might be comedian Joel Creasey‘s fault.

Creasey spoke to News.com about a night out he had with the McCormick in LA that led to a total ban on all future “I’m a Celebrity” meet ups.

“I took her out to dinner and she and I consumed several bottles of wine,” Creasey, 25, said.

“We played pool all night at a gay bar in Santa Monica called The Roosterfish and I sent her home in such a state that other I’m a Celeb contestants who have tried to hang out with her in LA since haven’t been allowed to because her husband has said no,” he continued.

“She’s been banned from catching up with us," he revealed.

Oh dear.

Way to ruin the fun for everyone Creasey...

Has your partner ever banned your from doing something?

WATCH McCormick during a Tucker Trial on I'm a Celebrity...

