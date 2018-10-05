Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “You don’t have to pick anyone.” Matty J on exactly what the producers tell the Bachelor.



Nick Cummins has polarised the nation after his Bachelor finale last night where he chose precisely no woman to be in a relationship with. Whilst some have expressed their disappointment saying he has wasted all of our times, others believe we shouldn’t be so critical of the Honey Badger and that he made the right decision for himself.

Matty J is in the latter camp.

The former Bachelor who won Australia’s heart with his season last year is one of the few people who can actually empathise with the position Nick was in last night.

“You can’t really just dip your toe in. You’re either all in, or you’re not, and I think for Nick to have picked one of the girls and said like, ‘Hey, let’s just see how this goes and give this a little crack,’ it would have been a lot worse,” Matty J told news.com.au.

“To come out of (the show) and be like, ‘Look, we’re kind of just seeing how things are going, and I haven’t said I love you yet because I’m not quite sure …’ Honestly, it’s almost easier to just completely pull away and not even enter a half-hearted relationship.”

And to be honest, he has a fair point.

He further added the immense pressure you are under due to fans wanting that fairytale ending and a “firework” connection.

“It sucks that he didn’t get to fall in love, and at the end of the day, he made the right call for himself, which is what you have to do in that situation,” he told the publication.

One question that has been floated since the finale aired last night, is whether the bachelor and bachelorettes are contractually obliged to choose someone. And Matty J has our answer…

“They’d be like, ‘Hey, you don’t have to pick anyone if you don’t want to, that’s an option for you, just so you’re aware.’

“It surprised me. You’d think they’d be like, ‘There needs to be a result’, but they’d keep telling me, ‘Just remember this is all about you. The most important thing here is what’s right for you in your situation, don’t try and appease anybody else… There’s no wrong decision you can make, whether you pick A or B or no one at all, what’s most important is that you’re happy.”

2. He’s been in rehab for 40 days. Now Ben Affleck has spoken for the first time.

Forty days after his ex-wife Jennifer Garner staged an intervention, Ben Affleck has spoken.

In an Instagram post, the 46-year-old actor saying his treatment is a ‘full-time commitment’.

“This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” he began the post.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” he said.

The actor then added that addiction can be a life-long struggle.

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction,” he wrote.

“To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.”

Affleck finished the letter by explaining he wants to be an example for those battling with addiction.

“With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling,” he wrote.

His fans were extremely supportive in the comments, writing that they are proud of the actor, and praying for his recovery.

3. Keira Knightley had a breakdown at 22. She’s now speaking about her struggles with fame.

Keira Knightley has opened up about a mental breakdown she had ten years ago, aged 22, due to the pressure of fame.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast the actress explained that she felt immense pressure to be perceived as sexy by paparazzi.

“I did have a mental breakdown at 22, so I did take a year off there and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder because of all that stuff,” she told the podcast.

“It was big money to get pictures of women falling apart,” she said, explaining that at the time Britney Spears' mental breakdown was being covered by the press.

“Because you wanted them to be sexy, but you wanted to punish them for that sexuality. If you weren’t breaking down in front of [the paparazzi], then it was worth their while to make you break down in front of them,” she added.

The actress revealed that while she wanted to skip the BAFTA awards in 2007, for fear of having a panic attack on the red carpet, she decided to do hypnotherapy, which she says worked.

Ten years down the track, Knightley has a three-year-old daughter, Edie, with her husband James Righton.

4. Meghan Markle’s delightful response to a fan who said she “loves” her mum.

Doria Ragland's second biggest fan has bonded with the Duchess of Sussex over their adoration of her.

In a video shared on Twitter, user Jennifer (@LadySassington) showed the world her interaction with the newest royal, captioning it, "I regret nothing."

In the clip, Jennifer can be heard to tell the Duchess, who is on a royal tour of Sussex, "Will you tell your mum I love her?", to which Meghan graciously responds, "Oh, I will! We have that in common, don't we?"

The interaction comes after an incident last month where Ragland humbly introduced herself at an official event by explaining, "Hi, I'm Meg's mum."

It's just another reason why the world is falling in love with the newest royal relative.

5. What none of us knew about Sophie and Brittany’s tearful reunion last night.

On Thursday night, after both Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman were rejected by Nick Cummins on The Bachelor finale, they met for a tearful reunion.

Brittany had been told there was was no winner. Sophie, however, had not - which is why her friend demanded to see her immediately.

They met in a very emotional reunion in Sophie's hotel room, and there were lots of tears and lots of hugging, before the unsettling news that there had been no 'winner' was delivered.

But that wasn’t the only reason the two women were emotional.

“We hadn’t seen each other for about three weeks because they keep you apart,” Britt told Mamamia.

She explained that for three months, the bachelorettes had spent 24 hours together, and so had missed each other terribly in the weeks leading to the finale, which is “where all the tears came from”.

Once they sat down together they did what so many of us hoped they would: Ordered room service and a ‘few’ sneaky bottles of wine.

Well deserved, ladies. Very well deserved.

