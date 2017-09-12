Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

It’s Tuesday. And if life was a GIF, this just about sums up everything right now:



Le sigh.

Anyway. Because life is hard and we all need a break, let’s get right into some salty, sticky, judgement-free celebrity gossip, okay?

Okay.

1. Matty J reportedly proposed to (and got rejected by) the winner of The Bachelor

Wait… WAH?!

Yes, sweet sweet readers. It is (reportedly) true. According to New Weekly, purveyor of all things factual and robust, Matty got down on one knee in the final episode of The Bachelor, but all didn’t go to plan.

And by “didn’t go to plan” we mean his winning lady rejected him right to his goddamn face.

“She just stood there for a while before she started crying and told him that she couldn’t say yes – not yet,” a ‘source’ (we’re looking at you, Osher) told the magazine.

“She was trying to be realistic about the whole thing,” Osher the source added. “Think about it – up until the day before, he had three girlfriends!”

But if you thought such an event would curtail pure reality television love, think again buddy.

But if you thought such an event would curtail pure reality television love, think again buddy.

“Matty and his Bachelorette are still together and in love.”

Whether these ~Bachelor rumours~ are true or not is unclear. After all, we’re pretty sure New Weekly has reported on Bec and Lleyton Hewitt’s fictional divorce approximately 11,313 times.

But dear lord, we can dream.

2. What do you wear to the Dally M’s when you’re heavily pregnant?

To be honest, squeezing a big pregnant bump into a ball gown sounds like it would top the list of 'Things We'd Rather Chew Our Toenails Than Do'.

It's a thought at least five partners of NRL players are considering ahead of the the competition's upcoming Dally M Awards held in Sydney on September 27, which begs the question...

What the hell does one wear for a red carpet event when you're dressing for two?

Anne Gallen, the wife of Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen, will be 22 weeks pregnant by the time she walks the red carpet later this month, meaning the race is on for her to find a dress to accommodate her bump.

“Everything is growing, so I was nervous about what options were available,” Anne told the Daily Telegraph.

“However there are a lot of options available and I will be showing off my belly.”

Here's hoping all the ladies find something they feel bloody great in, while we're at home watching in our grubbiest track pants.

3. Miranda and Charlotte are actually best friends in real life and the world feels brighter somehow

Not to be dramatic, but 2017s been a bit on the bleak side, yeah?

In a world where Trump holds the nuclear codes in his tiny hands, the knowledge that two of our favourite TV characters OF ALL TIME are actually best friends in real life makes us feel brighter somehow.

A quick scroll of Kristin Davis' Instagram account shows she and ex Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon have made all our Manhattan dreams a reality, proving the on-screen girlfriends really do hang out (quite often, actually) and we weren't being taken for a ride for the better half of a decade.

In the background of the best friend selfie, which Davis posted on Monday, is a drawing of the SATC cast, which quite frankly has plunged millions of women into a state of mourning over the greatest TV show to ever exist.

Now if we can all just forget the second movie never happened, we'll all sleep a little better tonight.

4. Miss Texas condemns white supremacy better than Donald Trump ever has

These days, if there's a story about what a beauty queen has to say, you better believe it will be kick-arse.

Case in point is Miss Texas' brilliant response to a question on President Donald Trump's now infamous speech about the white supremacist march in Charlottesville during this year's Miss America pageant.

Margana Wood was asked if she thought Trump was right to have blamed both sides, and in turn, she came out more strongly against white supremacy than the President ever has.

"I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should’ve made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now," she said, much to the delight of pretty much everyone.

5. Gigi Hadid just lost a heel mid-runway. Not that you could tell

Despite how models make it look, walking down the runway is not easy. That's why we have so many video montages of models taking tumbles on the catwalk.

And Gigi Hadid easily could have been the star of one when she lost an incredibly high heel while walking the Anna Sui show during New York Fashion week on Monday night.

You can watch the full video below...

Except instead Hadid went right on walking, the experienced professional that she is, many not even noticing she'd lost a shoe halfway down the runway.

Impressive.

