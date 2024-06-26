Police ruled Matthew Perry's death an accident. Now multiple people could be charged.

For eight months now, the world and Friends fans have been mourning the late Matthew Perry.

The 56-year-old actor was declared dead in October 2023 after being found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles.

First responders rushed to the home on a call for cardiac arrest. He was found in a jacuzzi at the home.

The actor had been out for around two hours playing pickleball in the morning before arriving home and sending his assistant on an errand. When the assistant returned two hours later, they found Perry unresponsive and called emergency services.

Now an ongoing LAPD investigation into Perry's death has allegedly found "multiple people" should be charged, per a new report.



In December 2023, Perry's cause of death was confirmed. His passing was ruled an accident from the acute effects of ketamine.

His cause of death was noted by a Los Angeles medical examiner, with the autopsy finding he had high levels of anaesthetic ketamine in his system.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the report that Perry also drowned in his jacuzzi, but that it was a secondary factor in his death. The report said coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder, also contributed.

Although Perry's unfortunate death was ruled accidental, an investigation into the case has remained, trying to uncover who Perry obtained the ketamine from.

Matthew Perry investigation: what we know.

Perry had taken ketamine infusion therapy—to treat depression and anxiety—over a week before he died, per the toxicology report.

However, officials determined the drugs in his system at his time of death "could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less", as per E! Online.

Ketamine therapy uses low doses of the dissociative anaesthetic medication to manage various mental health conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

A police source has now told PEOPLE several people could — and should — be charged in connection to the actor's shock death. Prior to his death, years of battling drink and drug addictions had left him on the verge of death, before he sought help in rehab.

"A law enforcement investigative source (says the) investigation into Matthew Perry's ketamine death is 'nearing its conclusion' and police believe 'multiple people' should be charged," the outlet reported.

"The source says the US Attorney's Office will make the ultimate decision on whether or not to press charges."

It was reported last month that police and federal agents were trying to identify where the actor bought the drug.

"Law enforcement sources tell us there is an ongoing investigation into where Matthew got the ketamine that ended up playing a part in his death — and the main questions are who provided the drug, and under what circumstances," TMZ reported at the time.

"We do know they've already interviewed some key people in Hollywood."

Perry's Friends co-stars have continued to honour him since his death, with Courteney Cox telling CBS Sunday Morning she believes he still "visits" her, adding: "I sense Matthew's around, for sure."

