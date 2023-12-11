No grown man should say that to a child.

TikTok famous comedian and divisive jawline owner, Matt Rife, is continuing to stir up drama off the back of his heavily panned Netflix comedy special.

For the lucky ones who have no clue who Matt Rife is, he's a wildly popular TikTokker with a fan base that prior to his Netflix show Natural Selection, was mostly made up of thirsty heterosexual women.

Because, well... he looks like this.

Matt Rife being Matt Rife. Image: Getty.

Rife's TikTok presence is largely clips of his stand-up with the majority of the videos of the 28-year-old doing crowd work. This isn't Matt's first TV special but Natural Selection was the first to stream on Netflix.

This 'comedy' special has been criticised for a joke about domestic violence where he victim-blames a woman with a black eye and for mocking women in a series of low-hanging fruit jabs about astrology and crystals.

And it's a comment on astrology that got the attention of an aspiring planetary scientist, who happened to be a six-year-old boy.

In the special, Rife says: "I am so tired of you ladies blaming your poor decision-making skills on planets that don't even know you," he quipped.

"It has nothing to do with the stars, man. Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don't doesn't mean that's what you're supposed to look up to for this magical advice."

In response, content creator Bunny Hedaya shared a video of her six-year-old son, who is known to her followers for his obsession with space.

"Actually, it's Saturn that has the rings... and, you're mean to girls," Aiden said, in a video shared on Bunny's Instagram and TikTok.

Watch the response below. Post continues after video.

Aiden's mum has since shared Rife's response to her son in a following TikTok that's gone viral.

In an alleged since-deleted comment on Instagram, the comedian wrote: "Jupiter also has [a] ring. OH!... and Santa isn't real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck."

Bunny did not mince her words over her disgust with Rife's loaded comments.

"For you to assume that every single woman online makes money by showing their bodies, which like if that's what you do girl, do you, [but] I have never made a single dollar from a man," Bunny said in her response video.



Watch Bunny's full response here.

Bunny's TikTok has been flooded by comments baffled by Rife's cruel comments targeting a literal child. "I thought Matt Rife couldn’t go any lower," one user wrote.

Another added, "For him to throw the Santa Claus comment in there you KNOW his ego was hurt."

This isn't the first time Matt has responded to his critics with a bad joke that didn't land.

After the Netflix special aired, viewers expressed their disgust with a joke Rife told about encountering a woman with a black eye working at a restaurant in Baltimore. In the bit, he said his friend wondered why she wasn't working in the kitchen, to which Rife actually joked "I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye," he said.

“I figure if we start the show with domestic violence the rest of the show should be smooth sailing." Gross.

After online criticism, Matt posted a link to his 'apology' Instagram which opened a website for special needs helmets. He has since deactivated his account.

Stay toxic, Matt Rife.

