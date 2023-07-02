Matt Preston has just announced his withdrawal from Dancing With The Stars.

Australia came to know and love the food critic when he graced MasterChef Australia as a judge, alongside George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan until 2019.

In tonight's episode of DWTS, Preston announced he is pulling out of the competition after an injury set him back on day one of training.

Watch Matt Preston announce he is withdrawing from Dancing With The Stars. Post continues below.

During tonight's episode, Preston and his dance partner Jessica Raffa failed to impress the judges with their second performance to Brian Ferry’s 'Let’s Stick Together'.

He was put in the bottom two alongside AFL legend Gavin Wanganeen and partner Megan Wragg, but just as he was meant to do a dance-off, the 61-year-old announced he was forfeiting.

Due to an injury which meant he lost two weeks of dance training to recover, Preston admitted defeat.

"I've loved everything about this but my ankle is cooked," he said. "I can't dance again tonight. So what I want to do is to concede and give the win to Gavin and to Megan who did brilliantly today."

Matt Preston on Dancing With The Stars. Image: Channel Seven.

Just minutes into his very first rehearsal, Preston damaged a tendon in his ankle. He thought his time on the show was over.

"My immediate reaction was, 'Oh, I can't do it now,'" he told TV WEEK.

The food critic announced in May he would be joining the dancing competition.

"Time for something totally new and way out of my comfort zone," he wrote on Instagram, along with a promotional video for the series.

In an interview with Stellar's Something To Talk About podcast, Preston revealed it was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

"An opportunity like Dancing comes along and you go, ‘I don’t need to do it.’ And then you go, 'Well, let’s have a crack.'," he said.

"There’s one word that I keep hearing a lot from certain people of a certain age who’ve achieved a lot, and that’s the fear of 'humiliation'."

"I think this is a really debilitating idea, this idea that your children are going to think less of you or your friends are going to joke about you," he continued.

"Humiliation is just an anxiety that really has no place in the modern world."

Preston forfeiting from the competition means Wanganeen and his dance partner Megan go straight through to the semi-final.

Feature Image: Channel Seven + Mamamia.

Calling all parents! Take our survey now to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher.