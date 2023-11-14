Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox have shared tributes to their late friend Matthew Perry.

Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox have honoured their friend and cast mate Matthew Perry following his death last month.

On Instagram, LeBlanc, 56, shared photos of them as their characters Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing on Friends alongside a message addressed to his real-life friend.

"Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life," he wrote. "It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend."

"I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never," he continued.

"Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love."

In conclusion, he joked: "And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

The co-stars played best friends Chandler and Joey for 10 years from 1994 to 2004, remaining one of TV's most beloved friendship duos.

Shortly after, Cox posted footage of her and Perry as Chandler and Monica Geller.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," she wrote.

"When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favourites," she wrote, alongside a video of the show's live audience reacting to the moment we discovered Monica and Chandler in bed together.

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story," Cox wrote.

"In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

During 2021's Friends: The Reunion, the cast spoke of the forever bond they felt towards one another.

"The best way that I can describe it is after the show was over, at a party or any kind of social gathering, if one of us bumped into each other, that was it. That was the end of the night. You just sat with the person all night long and that was it," Perry said, bringing both Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox to tears.

"You apologised to the people you were with, but they had to understand you had met somebody special to you and you were going to talk to that person for the rest of the night. And that's the way it worked."

Days after his sudden death on October 28, LeBlanc and Cox, along with Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer released a joint statement.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the joint statement said.

"There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

All five attended Perry's funeral in Los Angeles the following week.

