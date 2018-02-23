The now ex-girlfriend of Liberal minister Matt Kean has shared texts he sent to a fellow MP requesting sex late last year.

“When your boyfriend cheats on you when you’re away with family,” Caitlin Keage wrote in an Instagram post next to a screenshot of the exchange on Thursday.

Keage, who is a senior adviser to Malcolm Turnbull, shared the 27 December conversation between the NSW Innovation Minister and Member for Miranda Eleni Petinos.

In it, Kean tells Petinos he’s “tempted” to drive from where he’s staying to see her.

“Miss me huh? lol,” she replied.

The NSW minister’s response: “Yup. Really need to f**k you.”

After Petinos told him he has “CK for that”, the 36-year-old asked, “is that a no?”

“It’s that time of the month,” the 30-year-old replied, to which he sent back, “OK come up later x.”

Alongside the screenshot in a now-deleted Instagram post, Keage, 30, wrote, “I was in Adelaide trusting my partner not to play up. But alas, here we are. Another minister getting away with his predatory behaviour.”

Kean hasn’t commented on the texts, only giving a short statement on Thursday evening saying his relationship with Keage was over, the Daily Mail reports.

“I am deeply sorry my relationship with Caitlin ended in such a spectacular and sad fashion. I wish her all the best.”

It may be scandalous, but it’s not grounds for sacking, according to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

“What I’ve read this morning is extremely disappointing,” Berejiklian said on Friday.

“I’m personally disappointed in him and have told him so, but it is nonetheless a personal matter.”

Meanwhile, Barnaby Joyce has announced on Friday he will step down as National party leader during a party meeting on Monday, forgoing his role as Deputy Prime Minister.

This comes weeks after Joyce’s affair with a former staff member of his, Vikki Campion, was exposed. Joyce has since split from his wife of 24 years, Natalie, and is now expecting a child with his new partner.

This week, claims of sexual harassment have been made against the Member for New England, which he asked to be referred to WA police.