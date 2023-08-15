The Matildas are about to face off against their friends. Here's a look inside their relationships.

The Matildas are playing England's Lionesses this Wednesday and WE CANNOT WAIT. Seriously.

As we gear up for the big Semi Final of the FIFA Women's World Cup down under, we've been getting to know our Aussie team and the British players. And just like with any industry, there are plenty of links, connections and relationships in the world of elite football.

What that means for many of the Matildas is that on Wednesday, they will be going up against their friends, as well as current and former teammates.

In fact, more than a third of the Matildas squad play their club football in England, which means that many of their Lionesses opponents will be very familiar.

Take, for example, the club of Manchester City.

Australia's "brick wall" superstar goalkeeper Alanna Kennedy plays with this English team as part of the Women's Super League, as does the Matildas' Mary Fowler. They'll now be playing against a bunch of their usual Manchester City teammates in the Women's World Cup.

Aussies Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley both joined the Women's Super League heavyweight Arsenal in 2020, and will be going head to head with one of England's national team's players, Alessia Russo – who is also signed with Arsenal.

Football club Chelsea will also be heavily represented within the Lionesses – and yet Sam Kerr is a Chelsea player herself.

But friendly rivalry on the field might not be a bad thing. One of Kerr's Chelsea teammates, Kadeisha Buchanan, said she was looking forward to interacting with the Aussie soccer star as a competitor this time around.

Kerr and the Lionesses' captain, Millie Bright, are also going to be in opposing teams on Wednesday, despite the good mates both playing for Chelsea.

"I've been looking forward to playing against her for a very long time. You kind of know each other's moves... It's like kind of cat and mouse. So, it is fun."

Kerr has spoken up in the past about what it would be like if she and her partner, Kristie Mewis (who's also a pro footballer), had to verse each other on the field during the Women's World Cup, saying she would still go full throttle against her girlfriend.

"What I worry about most out of anything is that our coaches or teammates don't think that we can separate the two. I hope people know that when it's training time or playtime, it doesn't come into it,' she said in an interview with Gaffer.

"I remember one time in Newcastle [Mewis] came on, we were playing against each other, and we went in on each other. We'd kill each other. But I worry that people think that we're not serious about our careers."

And for Matildas' Lydia Williams, playing against people you are friendly with outside of the Women's World Cup is an interesting experience. Particularly when you know what each other's strengths and weaknesses are.

"We play against them, we know what (their) tendencies are, versing them week in, week out and watching them," Williams said. "So it's more of a chess match and how you get the better of each other. At the end of the day, you want to do the best for your country and I think the friend part we'll probably put to put to bed for a little bit."

This isn't the first time the Matildas have played the Lionesses. Overall, the teams have had six games together – the Matildas losing three, winning two and drawing one.

And despite the multiple crossovers between them, they insist there aren't any rivalries.

"I think obviously you see it in a lot of men's competition, especially in cricket and rugby," said Williams.

"But for us, we've had so many rivalries with other countries that we've played against. We've played against Brazil at every other World Cup [in the recent era]. You could say that about America, you could say that about so many other countries. So really for us, it's just a game."

Interestingly, another Matildas player said it isn't the Lionesses that are their usual rivals, but the Kiwi team.

"I think the biggest international rivalry is probably New Zealand still. That's always been our 'we cannot lose to them and we will not lose to them'. I think [playing the Lionesses] is just another game. It's a significant game, obviously, we're in the semi-final, but it's just another opponent for us."

Meanwhile, the Lionesses won't be fazed by a hostile crowd!

Just this past weekend, we saw the Lionesses play against Columbia (at the same time the Matildas were playing in that iconic match against France) with the majority of supporters cheering for the Columbian team.

But the Lionesses head coach has said the British team thrives off the crowd – regardless of whether or not they're on their side. And, let's be honest, it's very likely at Wednesday's game that Aussie fans will be in the majority!

"Australia, bring it on! As a group, we thrived off the amount of Colombian fans. It just makes it so much more exciting so for me I can't wait to get going," the team's coach said at a press conference.

"It's another test but one that’s exciting – not only to face the hosts but also to be in the World Cup semi-finals and to keep the dream alive."

