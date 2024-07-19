The Matildas are throwing everything into winning the Olympics. This is how to tune in to watch them do it.

It's almost game time on the women's soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and die-hard Australian Matildas fans are already wondering how they can tune in to watch the Tilly's win the match.

Of course, the squad have a challenge ahead with captain Sam Kerr still on the sidelines, recovering from a ruptured ACL.

However, in true Matildas fashion, the entire squad is fighting fit and ready to showcase what our female soccer players do best. From goalie Mackenzie Arnold to forward Mary Fowler, we've got all the positions covered.

So, when are the Matildas playing and how can you watch from Australia? Here's everything you need to know.

What are women's soccer group pools at the 2024 Olympics?

The Olympics women's soccer tournament starts out with countries being put into group playoffs, or 'pools'. Essentially, you need to play against the people within your group in order to get to the next stage, the finals.

The group pools are as follows:

Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand

Group B: USA, Zambia, Germany, Australia

Group C: Spain, Japan, CAF 1, Brazil

Australia is a part of Group B, which means that we will need to face up against soccer heavyweights, the USA and Germany.

The group stage works on a points system (three for a win, one for a draw, and zero for a loss). The top two teams within the group will automatically go to the knockout finals, and the two best-ranked third-place teams will also get an opportunity.

What are Australia's group-stage opponents like?

It's hard to tell how a game will go, but the United States are historically a strong soccer team, having come third in the delayed Tokyo Olympics and ranked number 5 in the FIFA world rankings.

Meanwhile, Zambia came 9th in Tokyo and is ranked number 64 in the FIFA world rankings. Germany are ranked number 4 in the FIFA world rankings and were eliminated in the quarter-finals in Tokyo.

It's a good thing that Australia won't have to face Spain, who are ranked first, or France, who are ranked second and will be playing on home turf. Overall, it's a pretty good draw for the Matildas.

What is the Matildas Olympic schedule like in 2024?

Image: Getty.

Here you'll find the dates and times that the Matildas are playing in the Olympics, in Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

July 26 - Germany v Australia, Stade de Marseille, 3am

July 29 - Australia v Zambia, Stade de Nice, 3am

August 1 - Australia v United States, Stade de Marseille, 3am

When are the women's soccer finals for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Once they're through the group stage, the Matildas will have the opportunity to medal by playing in the knockout finals.

They are scheduled to take place as follows (AEST):

Quarter-finals - August 3 at 11pm

Semi-finals - August 5 at 2am

Bronze medal match - August 8 at 11pm

Gold medal match - August 11 at 1am

How long is the women's soccer at Paris 2024 played?

The women's soccer starts early in the Olympic schedule, on July 26, with Canada taking on New Zealand. Australia will also take on Germany that day.

It will end on August 11, with the gold medal match taking place at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Who is in the Matildas Olympic squad?

Image: Getty.

Countries are allowed to name 18 players and four alternates in their squads, should someone become injured throughout the tournament. The Matildas Olympic squad, as picked by their coach Tony Gustavsson and announced in June, is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah

Defenders: Steph Catley (captain), Ellie Carpenter (vice captain), Alanna Kennedy, Clare Hunt, Clare Polkinghorne, Kaitlyn Torpey

Midfielders: Emily van Egmond (vice captain), Clare Wheeler, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Tameka Yallop

Forwards: Caitlin Foord, Cortnee Vine, Hayley Raso, Mary Fowler, Michelle Heyman

Four alternates: Lydia Williams, Charlotte Grant, Sharn Freier, Courtney Nevin

Where to watch the Matildas play the Olympics?

You can watch all of the Matildas games on Channel Nine and Stan Sport.

What else to know about the Olympics:

When are the 2024 Paris Games?

They will take place from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11, 2024.

What is the time difference between Paris and Australia?

The eastern seaboard is eight hours ahead of Paris, while Adelaide and Darwin are 7.5 hours ahead and Perth is 6 hours ahead.

How many times has Paris hosted the Olympics?

Paris will be the second city to host the games three times (1900, 1924 and 2024), after London claimed that title first in 2012.

