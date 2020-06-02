The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. "When you know you know." MasterChef's Melissa Leong on eloping after five months.

Earlier this season, MasterChef fans were given a glimpse into the lives of judge Melissa Leong and her husband Joe Jones.

And now the 40-year-old chef has shared how she and Joe decided to get engaged three months after dating and then elope two months after that.

"When you know you know," Melissa told TV WEEK.

The couple first met at a bar in Melbourne's Romeo Lane.

"Then we met again properly about 18 months later at a function. We started talking there and we've just not ever ceased since really. It's pretty cool."

Three months later, they mutually decided to get engaged and agreed to elope shortly after.

"I planned our elopement in between takes while filming another TV show [SBS's The Chef's Line]," Melissa told the publication.

"When that wrapped, we went to Joshua Tree in California and eloped. It was all very fun."

The couple, who married in February 2017, opted for a 60s, rock’n’roll-style ceremony.

"Joe and I share a common aesthetic for all things vintage and a bit rock’n’roll. And I think eloping is a pretty rock’n’roll way to say ‘I do’! The theme of our wedding day, if I had to label it, would probably be ’60s rock’n’roll. Think Bourbon and records at dawn, a shift dress, beehive hair, slim cut suiting… and cake for breakfast," she told Vogue.

The pair have been inseparable ever since.

2. Shower time limits and countless cameras: What we know about the Big Brother house.

With just six (yes, you heard me right, SIX) nights until the premiere of Big Brother AU, Channel Seven are finally revealing some BB house secrets that are getting us extremely excited, thank you very much.

The house, which has been purpose-built inside a warehouse at Sydney's North Head, has been very ecologically conscious, using rainwater toilets and limiting housemates shower-times.

Although the show will consist of mainly pre-recorded episodes, the finale will be live, and a winner will be crowned by the public to receive a $250,000 cash prize.





A federal judge ruled that Carole's Big Cat Rescue Corp will take over the Greater Wynnewood Zoo (The G.W Zoo) that is heavily featured throughout the eight-part series.

The current owners have been told they have 120 days to vacate the zoo, along with the exotic animals inside of it. The only things that Carole will be keeping are several trucks.





The court ruled that Joe's mother, Shirley M Schreibvogel, was involved in fraudulently transferring money to the park, in order to hide it from the $1 million settlement owed to Big Cat Rescue Corp.

And therefore, it now belongs to Carole.

Joe is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for trying to orchestrate the murder of Carole and is trying his hardest to get set free.





4. Glee star Sammie Ware accuses Lea Michele of making her life a "living hell".

Amid the Black Lives Matter protests taking place across America, Glee's Lea Michele shared her support for the movement.





We went from watching Blair play himself on season one of Big Brother, where he was pipped at the post by winner Ben, to playing a character on the soap opera version of Big Brother… Neighbours.

Blair joined the long-running show in 2001 as Stuart Parker and remained on Ramsay Street until 2006.

He then headed overseas to the bright lights of London, where he acted on West End and got himself a few gigs on various British reality TV shows.

He then went on to appear in the UK police drama Heartbeat, before heading home to appear in Aussie dramas Sea Patrol and Winners & Losers.

In 2017, he was cast in a guest role on Home and Away.

He’s also happily married with two kids in tow.

For more on where the original cast of Big Brother are now, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Instagram @fooderati