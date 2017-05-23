Last night's episode of MasterChef was a COMPLETE AND UTTER LIE.

***BREAKING DESSERT BULLETIN***

The “floating dessert” from last night’s episode of MasterChef didn’t even bloody float.

Yep, we’ve been ripped off Australia.

In last night’s pressure test, contestants Bryan Zhu, Samuel Whitehead and Trent Devincenzo were challenged to recreate pastry chef Christy Tania’s ice cream float dessert.

A dessert which looked like a tiny little hot air balloon.

A “gravity-defying” dessert which they could recreate in 50 steps.

“It’s just a little bit of floating ice cream,” said judge and host George Calombaris told unsuspecting viewers. “And that balloon is totally edible.”

Then Tania gave the contestants some pretty convincing advice on how to get the balloon to float: “You have to play with a lot of temperature, sugar, humidity and a lot of molecular gastronomy. Sometimes it will be too heavy to rise or too thin to hold the whole helium inside.”

“That balloon, I’ll be quite honest with you, that’s the tough bit,” said Calombaris.

So basically – get the balloon right and your dessert will float.

However, when Zhu, Whitehead and Devincenzo presented their desserts – something a little bizarre happened.

All of their balloons were floppy, too small or too big – but their desserts still floated. In fact, the size/success of the balloon seemed to have no impact on the dessert’s ability to remain airborne.

You’ve just been sprung, Calombaris.

The dessert was never floating on its own accord. The little plate under the dessert was holding it up and the sugary balloon was merely a (very tasty) prop.

There’s no such thing as floating desserts.

You’ve broken our dessert-eating hearts, MasterChef.

You better send us some sugary sweets if you expect us to watch any time soon.