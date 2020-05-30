This year's MasterChef has emotionally devastated Asian Australians. And we couldn't be prouder.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

In the past two months, in living rooms across Australia, phones have been lighting up; streams of messages exchanged, groups chats created and hundreds of tweets composed.

As much of the nation settles in five nights a week to watch people make impossible things on MasterChef: Back to Win (because what else are you doing while we’re stuck at home during this global pandemic?), for the many Australians who have an Asian background watching from home, this new season of MasterChef has packed an emotional punch that none of us expected from a cooking competition.

There was a flurry of messages to friends and family when this season’s first Mystery Box challenge – set by Melissa Leong, the first female and Asian-Australian judge – prominently featured many Asian ingredients including the divisive chicken feet. We couldn’t believe we were seeing taro, galangal, let alone chicken feet (and ALL together) on prime time national TV.

While the other judges and many of the contestants balked at the sight of them, for every Asian-Australian in the kitchen (seven of them at the time, to be precise) and watching on from home, there were nods of excited familiarity. Even if you don’t like or eat chicken feet, they were a staple sight in your childhood, always on the table at family yum cha on Sundays.

In Reynold, Jess, Khanh, Sarah, Poh, Brendan and Melissa’s stories, we hear our stories. We see parts of our own experiences, our childhoods, our struggles shared and explored in a real and authentic way that we’ve never seen before. Suddenly all those memories of feeling different growing up – of being the weird kid with the weird lunch, of having to go to Chinese school or tutoring on a Saturday morning instead of sport like all your friends, of wondering why no one on TV looks anything like you and concluding, subconsciously, that your heritage must be embarrassing because you just don’t have anyone else to relate to – feelings that you long thought had passed come rushing back.

But with it has come the realisation that we aren’t alone. We realise that, in fact, so many of us share a similar history.

This week’s fight for immunity featured five Asian Australian contestants and yes, we can’t help but feel proud. Proud of who they are, what they represent, and everything that makes them, them. Proud to see how their heritage shaped who they are. Proud of the food and dishes they create that’s so clearly inspired by their culture. And most of all, proud to see it on screen.

On Thursday night, Melissa shared the same photo as Poh on Instagram, writing: ‘This image is groundbreaking. Not only did these tremendous humans create the five best dishes yesterday (we judge dishes, not people), but I could never conceive of witnessing a moment like this on prime time television in my lifetime,” she wrote.

“To every person who never felt seen, this is for you, may it give you hope. To every person who is yet to feel seen, you are valued and your moment is on its way. We rise together,” she said.

So phones across Australia will continue to furiously blink with messages of delight and pride at what we’re witnessing on MasterChef this year.

Because it’s not just seeing people who look like you on screen – anyone who isn’t represented in mainstream media has felt from the moment they could watch TV the importance of representation – it’s seeing so many of you (on a show that’s not Border Security or Bondi Rescue), it’s seeing your story finally reflected back to you, not as a token gesture but at the forefront, and it’s the realisation that you’re not alone; someone else, many people in fact, had the same experience as you.