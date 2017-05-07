News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

Masterchef stars are deprived of their fancy gadgets. Australia has zero sympathy.

Sunday night’s episode of Masterchef saw the contestants taken ~back to basics~ in the kitchen.

No, they weren’t forced to cook in a firepit or to use a palm leaf instead of a knife. It was much, much worse than that: they were deprived of their “cheffy equipment”.

You know, the usual suspects: pressure cookers, liquid nitrogen, blast chillers.

To make the point brutally clear, hosts Gary, Matt and George literally lock the beloved gadgets up in a cage with a giant padlock and the camera team made sure to get some extra mournful close-ups.

Home Cooking Week just got real, friends.

Listen: Masterchef did in one episode what MKR couldn’t do in a season. (Post continues after audio.)

Panic visibly crossed the stars’ faces as they contemplated life without a blast chiller (oh, the indignity! the horror!).

Meanwhile, the rest of Australia had approximatey zero sympathy, giving the rookie chefs a good ol’ fashioned roasting on social media.

There were plenty of smartarse quips about the beloved blast chiller:

And plenty took the opportunity to ruminate on “kids today”:

Others had some great suggestions for future challenges to take things one step further:

Now THAT would be worth watching.

Over to you: do you know what a blast chiller is? More importantly, do you own one?

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended