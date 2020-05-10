A hibachi grill appearance and 8 other things that happen on every single episode of MasterChef.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, MasterChef Australia is one of the many reality TV shows keeping spirits high in self-isolation.

Now that the series is back for a twelfth season – at the perfect time, mind you – thousands of Australians are tuning in to see the delicious food we’d never be able to master at home.

With three shiny, new judges, and a bunch of our favourite contestants returning from previous seasons, MasterChef is better than ever.

Watch the trailer for the latest season of MasterChef Australia below. Post continues after video.

But you see, there’s something we can’t help but notice about this season of MasterChef.

It’s becoming a little… predictable.

From Laura making pasta (again), to someone pulling out a hibachi grill, there are some things that seem to happen every single episode.

So without further ado, here’s a bunch of things that happen on every single episode of MasterChef. (You’ll never watch the show the same again).