All the clues you may have missed in episode four of The Masked Singer Australia 2020.

Like any normal Tuesday evening, last night we settled in for a couple of hours of watching a sparkly Ned Kelly and a Cactus with breasts sing us songs.

And we really enjoyed it.

Watch Sloth be unmasked as Katie Noonan.

The Masked Singer was back, as we saw five more alleged Australian celebs sing from behind outlandish costumes.

The episode concluded with the unmasking of singer Katie Noonan as Sloth, but there's still four celebs waiting for us to decipher their clues. Let's unpack the clue packages of Bushranger, Wizard, Kitten and Cactus.

Bushranger.

Bushranger says she's got the country in her heart, while drinking lemonade from a stand with a portrait of Victoria Beckham sitting on bags of manure. Ouch, is this some cruel joke about a Spice Girl?

Thinking back, Bushranger's clues from last week had a portrait of Queen Victoria - so we're thinking it's a nod to her home state.

Image: Ten.