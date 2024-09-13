Martha Kalifatidis was asked why she lives with her parents. It’s not for the reason you think.

Married At First Sight's breakout bride Martha Kalifatidis continues to be the same relatable queen we first met on our screens back in 2019.

In a recent Q&A with fans, she opened up on whether she and her partner Michael Brunelli plan on having another child after their son Lucius.

"I'm having serious doubts atm [at the moment] and thinking of taking a vow of celibacy," Martha joked with her 715,000 Instagram followers.

"Jokes, I would love to have more kids. I think I'm ready for another but I do love having this time with Looch," she wrote.

"Maybe you can advise me. Take my time or just get it done?"

The 36-year-old and her fiancé Michael welcomed their first child Lucius in February ﻿2023.

Image: Instagram/@marthaa_k.

Further into the Q&A, Martha addressed one online critic who questioned her and Michael's choice to live with with Martha's parents.

Since Lucius was born, the family have been living in Melbourne with Martha's family, including former Big Brother housemate and Martha's mum, Mary.

Martha addressed the assumption from critics that they made the choice to save money, as they had previously lived in the affluent Sydney suburb Bondi when they weren't jetsetting around the world.

"Our living arrangement has nothing to do with money," she said.

"The sad thing is you probably believe we live with my parents to capitalise off of the situation, that is furthest from the truth."

Martha clarified that they were raising their son with her parents because they were happy in a multigenerational home.

It's worth remembering this is not uncommon in Greek families.

"Living with my parents brings us closer, fosters mutual support, and creates a rich environment where wisdom and experience blend," she added.

"It also brings my parents happiness."

Speaking of happiness, the family's hilarious dynamic has recently been turned into a vodcast titled The Morning Roast, starring Martha, Michael and fan favourite, Mary.

In the announcement video for the vodcast, they said they will be sharing unedited episodes three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Since meeting on season six of MAFS, Martha and Michael have grown a large following, with Martha becoming one of the country's biggest Instagram influencers and Michael launching the fitness program Tru Fit and a podcast.

Feature image: Instagram/@marthaa__k.