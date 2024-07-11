Martha Kalifatidis had her breasts done 15 years ago. She just spent $15K to have them removed.

Martha Kalifatidis is an open book. Her followers are privy to every part of her life, from her difficult pregnancy to her brain tumour scare.

So when she opened up about her recent breast explant surgery, we were all ears.

The Married At First Sight alum shared a video on TikTok explaining why, after 15 years of having breast implants, she chose to spend $15,000 to get rid of them.

"I wanted to have my implants removed for a few years now, probably three years ago just before I got pregnant," she said.

The influencer became a mum to Lucius, 1, in February 2023, sharing him with fiancé Michael Brunelli.

"I had a feeling that I just wanted them out," she continued. ﻿"Around three years ago I just became so aware of them inside me.

"I ended up falling pregnant ﻿so I couldn't get them out then," she admitted.

"Even though I still want to have kids, ﻿I just wanted them out."

Martha's surgeon recommended to wait two months after the explant before trying to conceive.

"He said you can have kids within ﻿two months of getting the out, it's fine, you can fall pregnant," she said.

Martha said she's aware that her breasts may undergo changes if she was to fall pregnant again, however, at 36, body image doesn't phase her the way it used to.

﻿"Honestly at this stage in my life I don't give up a f**k about having the perkiest boobs in town. I'm 36, I don't care."

She then lifted up her top to show off the results, talking about how much smaller her breasts look after the surgery.

"I'm pretty flat, I feel really flat. You can tell that I definitely have a lot smaller bust," she said.

Martha, who filmed the video a day after her surgery, said she was surprised by how great she felt despite undergoing a two-and-a-half hour procedure.

"I have no pain—there is literally no pain whatsoever, it's blown my mind. I would have done this so much sooner if I had known how easy it is."

Martha also offered some poignant advice to her followers who might be looking to get their breasts done in the near future.

"I wish I had done this years ago. If you are thinking about getting breast implants think long and hard about it," she said. "If you're young, just wait until you're 25 and if you still want to do it at 25, go and do it.

"I wish I never got mine in—so food for thought."

On the day of the procedure, Michael shared a video of Martha waiting in the hospital room, captioning the footage: "Saying goodbye to my two best friends today."

"I’ll never forget you both."

