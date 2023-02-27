'He's here, he's perfect.' Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have welcomed their first child.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have welcomed their first baby.

On Monday evening, the former Married At First Sight couple shared the news on Instagram, along with his name.

"Lucius Brunelli," they wrote.

"He’s here, he’s perfect."

Michael shared the correct pronunciation of his name in the comments.

"'LOO-SHUS' if you’re wondering," he said.

On Sunday night, Martha announced she and Michael were off to the hospital to have their son.

"Bags are packed, we're off! See you all soon… plus one," she captioned an Instagram post where she's holding a baby onsie.

In the nine months prior, Martha expressed how difficult of a pregnancy it was.

The makeup artist and influencer, who met fiancé Michael Brunelli on season six of Married At First Sight, posted on Instagram earlier last month about the suffering she has endured over the last nine months.

"I don't know how I can be so up and down⁣," Martha wrote alongside a photo of her and Michael.

"I felt okay yesterday but today I literally feel like⁣ I'm dying.

"⁣Last week I spent four days straight in the house on⁣⁣ the couch. I thought maybe COVID, but I just did a test it's⁣⁣ negative⁣⁣. I have a sore throat, no energy AT ALL. ⁣I'm hot and⁣ cold. I don't want to get out of bed⁣.

"I forced myself to get up and go get food just for⁣⁣ some momentum, ⁣but I couldn't even get myself out of⁣ the car once we arrived.⁣⁣"

The reality star, who was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG) early in pregnancy, also wrote about the psychological difficulty of simply getting through the days when feeling so unwell.

At the tail end of her pregnancy, the reality star shared the gender of their baby.

"Oh boy do we have news," she captioned a video with a montage of clips on Instagram.

In the video, she and Michael open up a jewellery box that homes an infinity band with diamonds and blue stones.

"It's a boy," the couple scream excitedly in the voiceover.

Congratulations to the new parents.

Feature image: Instagram/@marthaa_k