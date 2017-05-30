'We got married because I didn't know how to break it off. Here's what happened next.'

Some brave people on Reddit have shared some very personal stories that all stem from the same, common mistake: marrying a long time partner, all because you didn’t quite know how to break it off.

Of course, the obvious question is, “How is that going for you?”

And boy, they didn’t disappoint with their answers.

‘I thought I couldn’t get better than her’

For WaftyCrankerr, getting married to his girlfriend of seven years was really a decision he came to because: “We’d had some great times and though she was somewhat selfish and lazy I figured I could do a lot worse.”

Unfortunately, soon after the wedding, life did what life does best – it threw some curve balls.

“I lost my job one month after… [and had] spent all of my savings taking us round the world, getting married, and buying us a house. We were broke.”

Sadly, the way his wife handled the circumstances wasn’t ideal.

“She coped by going out drinking with her friends most nights and after several honest conversations it became obvious she would not be providing any support to me emotionally or physically,” he wrote.

Listen: It’s not like weddings are cheap either. (Post continues after audio.)

“It came to a head when I offered her £100 [AU$128] of my only birthday money, so that she could go on a pre-planned weekend break and she complained it wasn’t enough.

“This was two years ago and we separated that day.”

‘He was my rebound.’

One woman with the username MarvellaSweat explained her relationship was nothing but “tumultuous”.

“He was my “rebound” after my first true heartbreak, and we started dating way, way too soon. We fought often, broke up once or twice, and I constantly thought about leaving even after we’d moved in together,” she wrote.

But, as many couples do, she and her boyfriend grew dependent on each other, and were each terrified of being alone.

“When he shocked me by popping the question, my stomach dropped and I physically wanted to run. Every fibre in my body was yelling “no, no, no!” in that moment, but his proposal speech was so beautiful and heartfelt, and he was so vulnerable and open, that I muttered a bewildered “yes” before I could even process my feelings,” she said.

Uh oh…