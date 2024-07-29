MAFS has 'accidentally' matched two exes together. A former bride claims this isn’t the real story.

We might be in the middle of 2024 but already there's plenty of drama brewing on the 2025 season of Married at First Sight. Strap in folks, because this latest drop of tea is wild.

ICYMI: filming for the next MAFS season is underway, which means we're guzzling down as many cheeky spoilers as we can. And this one might be the spiciest one yet.

Two exes are set to be wed in the next season, which is basically every normal person's worst nightmare. On season 12 of the reality TV phenomenon, ex-parters have been 'accidentally' matched by the experts.

This is a bigger plot twist than any surprise in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Yahoo Lifestyle has revealed that the exes in question are both from Melbourne, and they are former Neighbours actor, Jeff Gobbels, and fitness influencer, Rhi Disljenkovic.

Journalist Josh Fox shared a video from his Instagram page @mafsfunny, capturing the awkward moment when Rhi walked down the aisle to be greeted by her groom, who said "Hey Rhi!"

Yahoo Lifestyle reports that Rhi was then whisked off by producers to explain her connection with the man meant to be a perfect stranger, hence the whole 'married at first sight' namesake of the show.

So what happened between these two? Apparently, they met through a mutual friend, who also happens to be Australian Survivor star Abbey Holmes, and started casually dating from there.

They frequented the same gym, and liked each other's Instagram posts, where they still follow each other, suggesting they didn't end too badly.

Yahoo claims the pair "have kept in touch" since calling time on their relationship. And now, I guess they will be spending quite a lot of time together.

While the match has been labelled a 'mistake' and 'accident' in the media, not everyone is convinced this wasn't something dreamed up by MAFS producers.

On Yahoo Lifestyle Instagram post, former bride Olivia Frazer rejected claims that this was an accident, writing "considering you have to list your exes in the audition process… 'mistake' is a bit of a stretch."

Another former MAFS star, Nasser Sultan added, "No accident it was always a set up."

My Kitchen Rules alum Colin Fasnidge also expressed suspicion over the move in the comments.

"Could not write it... or could you," he posted, along with a shushing emoji.

Nine are yet to comment on whether they were aware that Rhi and Jeff knew each other before they were partnered up for the experiment.

Either way, their wedding is set to be one of the more chaotic in recent history. Even before the awkward encounter at the altar, the wedding was delayed 90 minutes because of a nearby bushfire. Filming was disrupted after a blanket of smoke dispersed across Middle Head, an idyllic suburb overlooking Sydney Harbour.

"The ceremony had to be delayed and everyone was in a panic," a source told Yahoo.

"Guests were coughing and the bride’s limo had to circle around for over an hour. They couldn’t even get the limo through because fire engines were blocking the road. No one was quite sure what was happening." Lol omg.

There's one thing for sure: at the very least, the next season will not be boring.

Feature image: Instagram/@mafsfunny/Nine.