By ANONYMOUS

30 seconds. That’s all I get. Sometimes maybe a minute if I’m lucky.

That’s how long it takes for my husband to reach orgasm. Then we’re done.

It wasn’t always like this. We had a really healthy sex life for the first two years of our relationship. It wasn’t like he could go for hours or anything, but he certainly lasted longer than a minute.

That’s only started happening in the last 12 months.

I just don’t understand it. Nothing else changed. We would fool around a little, there was great foreplay, lots of passion flowing between us, then… As soon as things went to the next level, it was over.

It happened gradually. To be honest I was a little flattered at first. I was chuffed that I was so good at what I was doing that he just couldn’t help himself. But gradually, every once in a while turned into every couple of days, then every couple of days turned into every day. And now it’s every single time we have sex.

I’m not going to lie – it’s bloody frustrating for me. The problem is, he gets so embarrassed once it happens that he can’t bring himself to keep going, so I’m constantly left hanging. There are other ways he can satisfy me; we both know that. But he can barely look me in the eye after it happens, let alone bring me to orgasm.

He won’t talk about. I’ve tried. Other than telling me how embarrassed it makes him, I can’t get anything out of him. I once tried suggesting that he go to the doctor, but he refused. I think he thinks that as a man he should be able to fix it himself. Or even that if he was more of a man it wouldn’t be happening in the first place. But that doesn’t help anything, because in the mean time, our relationship is seriously suffering.

You don’t realise the effect a bad sex-life has on every other aspect of your relationship until you find yourself right in the middle of it. We both know there’s an issue, but because he refuses to talk about it, at the moment we’re just living with it constantly hanging over our heads. It’s pretty hard to have a relaxed conversation at breakfast when the night before he came in 47 seconds then slept on the couch because he was so embarrassed.