News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Mariah Carey and James Packer probably aren't engaged. But she still has a massive ring on her ring finger.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s still 2015 for a few more hours but I am ready to call it.

If there’s any truth to the rumours, the Mariah Carey/James Packer wedding will undoubtedly be the spectacle of 2016.

But let’s not get too carried away.

After all, a diva of Mariah Carey’s stature surely has a lot of diamonds of her own.

Just because she turned up at Melbourne’s Crown Casino last night wearing a huge ring on her ring finger doesn’t mean the twice-divorced songstress is engaged.

She’s in town to spend time with Packer (who also has two previous marriages under his belt) and perform at a sold-out New Year’s Eve party at Crown tonight.

Carey, 45, arrived at the casino wearing a plunging black halter-neck dress and the ring, which is a large butterfly design. At first I wondered how she looked so fresh after the long flight from Aspen to Melbourne, but then I saw this:

And she’s been wearing it since before her relationship with the Australian billionaire began.

The pair announced their relationship in June of 2015, and spent time together in Aspen over the Christmas break.

A picture of Carey with her daughter ,posted in April 2014 was one of the first instances of the ring showing up on Carey’s finger.

You can see the butterfly ring in this picture of Carey from 2014.

Carey has also used the ring as part of the promotional materials produced for her tours and shows in recent years.

It is clearly not a gift from Packer.

So, what have we learned?

Mariah Carey likes butterflies, diamonds and James Packer. (Not necessarily in that order.) And if you’ve got a ticket to Crown’s New Year’s party, you’ll likely see all three.

Tags: celebrity , weddings-and-marriage

Related Stories

Recommended