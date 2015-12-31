It’s still 2015 for a few more hours but I am ready to call it.

If there’s any truth to the rumours, the Mariah Carey/James Packer wedding will undoubtedly be the spectacle of 2016.

But let’s not get too carried away.

After all, a diva of Mariah Carey’s stature surely has a lot of diamonds of her own.

Just because she turned up at Melbourne’s Crown Casino last night wearing a huge ring on her ring finger doesn’t mean the twice-divorced songstress is engaged.

She’s in town to spend time with Packer (who also has two previous marriages under his belt) and perform at a sold-out New Year’s Eve party at Crown tonight.

Carey, 45, arrived at the casino wearing a plunging black halter-neck dress and the ring, which is a large butterfly design. At first I wondered how she looked so fresh after the long flight from Aspen to Melbourne, but then I saw this: