Margot Robbie has welcomed her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley.

Barbie's first baby is here! In exciting news from The Real World, Margot Robbie has given birth to her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

Robbie and Ackerley tied the knot in a private Byron Bay ceremony in 2016. Eight years later, they've welcomed their beautiful baby into the world.

A source has confirmed to PEOPLE that, slightly ahead of schedule, Robbie recently gave birth to a baby boy, although the exact date of his birth has yet to be revealed.

The announcement comes as a pleasant surprise for fans, given Robbie was only confirmed to be pregnant in July 2024. The actress has been very private when it comes to details regarding her pregnancy, save for a few high-fashion appearances throughout.

In July 2024, Robbie and Ackerley attended Wimbledon, with the actress wearing a chic polka dot dress and black sunnies. The two enjoyed a day of tennis from the stands, looking completely in love.

The expectant couple also made a public appearance at a screening in LA for their new film, My Old Ass, alongside the film's star Maisy Stella and director, Megan Park. Robbie stunned on the red carpet, wearing a simple grey off-the-shoulder dress.

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Image: Getty.)

Robbie and Ackerley met in 2014 on the set of the movie Suite Francaise, in which Robbie was starring and Ackerley was an assistant director. Before their romance blossomed, the two became fast friends and even lived together in South London with five other housemates.

"We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot'," she told Vogue of their transition from friends.

"And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course, we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"

Megan Park, actress Maisy Stella and producer Margot Robbie attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Amazon MGM Studios' "My Old Ass". Image: Getty Images

Robbie said relationships "made her vomit" before she met Ackerley.

"I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me," she told Vogue.

The couple kept their relationship secret for some time, as they were worried about their friends finding out as they all lived together.

"Then everyone found out … Everyone was like, 'No! This is going to ruin our group!' And then it didn't. It was fine."

The couple went on to found their production company LuckyChap Entertainment, with two mutual friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. Together, they've produced films including Saltburn, Promising Young Woman and of course, Barbie.

"I've been told by many people in showbiz that it's a really bad idea to work with loved ones or close friends but I don't see it that way at all," Robbie has said.

"I think it's a huge advantage for me to be able to work with Tom. We know each other so well and we enjoy being able to develop and work on projects together."

Now, Ackerley and Robbie are proud parents! And we couldn't be happier for them.

Feature Image: Getty Images.