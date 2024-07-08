Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

Australia's sweetheart Margot Robbie is reportedly expecting her first child with husband of seven years Tom Ackerley.

The actress and producer is yet to comment on the 'multiple sources' that confirmed the news to People.

Robbie is notoriously quiet about her private life, having married Ackerley in a secret wedding ceremony in Byron Bay in 2016.

While she has become an award-winning producer, entrepreneur and inspiration to women everywhere since her rise to fame, Robbie has never forgotten her humble roots.

Image: Getty

Growing up on the Gold Coast, she was raised by her mum alongside three siblings. She took part-time jobs from when she was young, eventually pursuing her 'big break' on Neighbours.

Of course, the bigger breaks were to come internationally, with roles in The Wolf Of Wall Street and Tarzan cementing her as an acting legend in Hollywood.

Not content to just be in front of the camera, Margot has pursued producing through her company LuckyChap Entertainment, bringing audiences blockbuster films like Barbie and Saltburn.

It's always been clear that Robbie and Ackerley share something special, having met on set but later lived in a share house in London together. However, when they married, Robbie steered the conversation away from having kids.

"I got married and the first question in almost every interview is 'Babies? When are you having one?' I'm so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I'll do what I’m going to do," she told Radio Times.

While we wait for Robbie to share the news in her own time, let's look back on her enduring relationship (and fruitful working partnership) with Tom Ackerley.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's relationship timeline.

Image: Getty

The pair's story began in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française. Robbie was cast in a supporting role and Ackerley worked as an assistant director. Little did they know that this chance encounter would lead to a lifelong connection. Their initial friendship quickly deepened as they found themselves part of a close-knit group of friends who worked on the film.

In a bold move that would change their lives, Robbie, Ackerley, and four of their friends decided to move in together in London. As Robbie recounted to The Guardian, "We were like: 'Wouldn't it be funny if we all lived together?' Someone said: 'But you don't live in London,' and I said: 'I don't live anywhere. I'll move.'" This decision led to the group signing a lease on a house in Clapham, South London, just three days later.

Life in the Clapham sharehouse was far from glamorous, despite Robbie's rising star status following her role in The Wolf of Wall Street. The group chose their home based on the lowest budget among them, resulting in a modest living situation that Robbie has fondly described as having a "frat-house vibe".

This down-to-earth lifestyle allowed Robbie to maintain a sense of normalcy amidst her growing fame, with her housemates, including Ackerley, keeping her grounded.

It was during this time that Robbie and Ackerley's relationship began to shift from friendship to romance. Robbie has been candid about her initial hesitation to acknowledge her feelings for Ackerley. In a 2016 interview with Vogue, she revealed, "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit.

"And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.'"

Image: Getty

Their transition from friends to partners felt natural and inevitable to Robbie. She continued, "And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"

In 2014, Robbie and Ackerley, along with their friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment. This production company has become a powerhouse in the industry, focusing on female-driven stories and supporting emerging talent. Their collaborative venture has produced critically acclaimed films such as I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, and the blockbuster hit Barbie.

The couple's professional partnership has been as successful as their personal one. Robbie has spoken highly of working with Ackerley, telling Porter magazine, "I'm a great advocate of doing business with your partner. Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone's wife, I want to be better."

Ackerley, for his part, has been equally supportive of Robbie's career.

In a rare public tribute at the 2024 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards, he praised Robbie's work on Barbie, saying, "Mainly, I want to thank the two most important people in bringing this to life: yes, Greta Gerwig, and my brilliant, sensational, groundbreaking wife, Margot. Together, you both entertained the world. You also both changed the world. So thank you."

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016. Since then, they have maintained a relatively low profile, preferring to keep their personal life out of the spotlight. However, Robbie has occasionally shared glimpses into their relationship, highlighting Ackerley's grounding influence on her life in Hollywood.

In a recent interview with E! News, Robbie gushed about her husband, saying, "I am so lucky. He likes being behind the camera. He's not fazed by any of this stuff."

She affectionately referred to him as a "normie," adding, "It's so fun. ... I love the word normie. Yes, like, all my friends, everyone's like, 'That's cool what you do, but it's more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff.' And you're like, 'I know.'"

Feature image: Getty.