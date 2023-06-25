Just every VERY pink look Margot Robbie's worn during the Barbie movie promotion.

The movie event of our lifetime is almost here, and we could not be more excited.

On June 24, the Barbie press tour officially began in style; a.k.a with A LOT of pink. The early looks already hint that this might be the most fun (and fashionable) movie promotion in YEARS.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside an ensemble supporting cast that includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. It releases in cinemas on July 21.

Here are all the looks Margot Robbie has worn while in full Barbie mode:

To kick things off, the official Barbie film social media accounts shared Robbie posing with a bubblegum pink vintage Corvette, while wearing a monochrome outfit in the same shade.

Her matching set is Bottega Veneta, and the shoes are Manolos.

It's so good.

For the first photo call, Robbie wore a Valentino polka dot dress and Manolos, again.

The funniest part? It was definitely decided that no one else in the cast could wear pink for this. They all look so... beige.

If you're wondering how much thought goes into all the pink, Robbie's stylist Andrew Mukamal shared this outfit on Instagram alongside a photo of the exact Barbie outfit he drew inspiration from.

Robbie wore Versace on the cover of Vogue's 2023 Summer issue, because of course she did.

In April, Robbie and Gosling hit up CinemaCon in Las Vegas, a major event on the industry calendar where studios unveil details on their upcoming, must-see box office features, to promote their film.

It was the first pre-press Barbie outing, and both came prepared.

We are obsessed with Robbie's custom pink plaid Prada set and Louboutins, but perhaps even more obsessed with Gosling's Greta Gerwig shirt.

