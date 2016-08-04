Margot Robbie gave a perfect response to critics who trashed her acting.

The reviews have started rolling in for Margot Robbie’s latest movie, Suicide Squad, and so far, they’re not great.

Critics have called the movie “a cinematic mess” and “a monstrosity” and have labelled it as “just another generic superhero action movie”.

Ouch.

But in an Instagram post that seems to be aimed at those who have blasted the movie, Australian actress Margot Robbie says the film is “all for the fans”.

“You have no idea how much you mean to us,” Robbie wrote, alongside a picture of her signing autographs at the film’s London premiere.

And her fans agree, sharing their own positive thoughts on Margot’s performance as Harley Quinn.

“Just seen the movie, and let me tell you, I want a joker and harley movie soo bad right now!” wrote one fan.

“THE MOVIE IS SO AWESOME OMG,” wrote another.

Margot’s post comes as avid fans of the DC franchise start an online petition to shut down film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Fan Abdullah Coldwater started the Change.org petition to have the site “shut down because it’s critics always give the DC Extended Universe movies unjust bad reviews.”

The petition has since reached over 17,000 signatures, with Coldwater declaring it a success.

“A petition definitely won’t shut down the site…the aim of the petition is to deliver a message to the critics that there is a lot of people [who] disagree with their reviews.”

Judging by Margot’s latest Insta snap? Mission = accomplished.