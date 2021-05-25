Who really killed Erin? The 4 biggest theories about the Mare of Easttown finale.

Content warning: This post contains many spoilers for the first season of Mare of Easttown. Read on at your own risk.

When Mare of Easttown premiered on Binge a little over a month ago, we had no idea how hard we'd fall in love with Mare, Helen, Siobhan, Colin Zabel and the rest of the Easttown gang.

The people of Easttown have quickly become like family, albeit a family in which at least one member is a killer/pedophile/rapist.

That's why next week's finale episode is going to hurt.

Erin's killer was never going to be a dodgy priest we hardly knew, or a random man who was holding another two girls captive in his basement.

Erin's killer was always going to be someone who was right under our noses this whole time. Someone who is incredibly close to Mare. Someone she trusts.

Watch the trailer for Mare of Easttown. Post continues below.

In episode five, Mare and Colin Zabel stumbled upon the missing girls, killing their captor and setting them free. (God rest Colin Zabel's beautiful, awkward soul.)

Then in episode six, we finally narrowed down the extensive suspect list in Erin's murder.

Mare found Erin's family reunion t-shirt that commemorated the same date as the one on her necklace. She suspected Billy (Robbie Tann) was hiding something. She went to the jewellery store and found out that someone with the last name 'Ross' bought the necklace.

Meanwhile, John (Joe Tippet) and Billy Ross' father told John that Billy came home in the early hours of the morning, covered in blood, the night that Erin was killed.

John then confronted Billy and made him confess to him. John told Lori and then took Billy on a fishing trip.

In the closing scenes, Lori told Mare about Billy, Mare rushed to where the brothers were fishing, and we discovered one of the brothers had packed a gun in the tackle box. Who was planning to take out who?

Meanwhile, Erin's best friend Jess turned up at the police station and showed Chief Carter the photo she had kept from the night they burned Erin's secret journals. Chief Carter looked shook and immediately called Mare to warn her about something.

So we know the killer is going to be somehow related to the Ross brothers, but surely it's not going to be Billy, who is way too obvious at this point, and seems to be the scapegoat. And last big red herring.