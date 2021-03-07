Just all the best photos from the 2021 Mardi Gras parade.

Sydney's 43rd Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras was just as spectacular and sparkly as ever, even if the pandemic caused it to move from Oxford Street to the Sydney Cricket Ground for the first time in the event's history.

The parade did not feature the traditional large floats, but instead focused on costumes, puppetry and props, as participants marched and danced past the thousands of people watching on from the stands.

With the theme 'Rise', some 5000 people marched in the parade, representing more than 100 LGBTQI community groups.

Throwing it back to a behind the scenes moment of the Mardi Gras parade.

British pop star Rita Ora closed the iconic event with an electric performance at the Sydney Cricket Ground, wearing a sparkling blue costume and knee-high rainbow-coloured boots, in what was her first performance since the pandemic began.

The crowd were also treated to live performances from Australia's upcoming Eurovision contestant Montaigne, First Nations singer Scott Hunter, Electric Fields and G-Flip.

The Sydney Mardi Gras parade began in 1978 as a march and commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall Riots of New York, and is now an annual event promoting awareness of issues that impact the LGBTQI+ community.

Here are the best photos from Sydney's 43rd Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The 43rd Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade at the SCG on March 06, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.

The 43rd Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade at the SCG on March 06, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty.





Rita Ora at the 43rd Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade at the SCG on March 06, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Image: AAP.

Feature image: Getty.

