Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were teammates. Now, Scottie's ex-wife is dating Michael's son.

Michael Jordan has never been the type to beat around the bush. So, when quizzed about his son Marcus Jordan's relationship with his ex-teammate's ex-wife, he had a very to-the-point response.

On July 2, paparazzi saw Michael leaving a restaurant in Paris. As they filmed, one asked whether he approved of his son's relationship with The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen.

Larsa, 48, is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate, and uh, 'frenemy', Scottie Pippen.

In the video, published by TMZ, Michael is seen laughing at the question before yelling "No!". When asked again, he shakes his head.

Larsa and Marcus, the basketball great's 32-year-old son, were first linked in September 2022.

The relationship was immediately dogged by rumours, including one that Larsa had babysat Marcus as a child, which Larsa denied.

"I just met [Marcus] three years ago. I never knew him or his family. I was 21 yrs old and in college when Scottie played that one year w MJ and we weren't friends with them like everyone thinks," she wrote on Instagram.

Last November, a member of the crowd at a basketball game filmed himself heckling Larsa and Marcus.

"Hey Larsa, that's what you're doing?" the fan said. "You're with the boy, Mike's son? You a cold motherf**ker, ain't you! You're cold as a motherf**ker, homie."

They made their relationship official — by posting on Instagram, obviously — in January, and have since launched a podcast together, called Separation Anxiety.

Michael's response to the paparazzi differs from Larsa and Marcus' point-of-view.

In March, Larsa said their relationship had reached "meet the parents" level, and Marcus' parents were totally on board with them during an appeared on the Tamron Hall Show.

"Yeah, I feel like we're great, yeah," Larsa said. "I feel like - we've spent holidays together, and it's good. We're in a great place."

On Separation Anxiety, they also made it clear they did not care about their 16-year age-gap.

"Ive dated guys that are way older than me and I've dated guys that are younger than Marcus. So for me, it wasn't like I was so concerned about a 16-year age difference," Larsa said.

"I was kind of concerned about what's going on in your brain. If you're mature or not, if you feel good about yourself - that, to me, is more important than someone's age."

Since 2020, Marcus' father and Larsa's ex husband have been locked in a public beef, following Michael's documentary The Last Dance.

He said Michael did not give enough credit for the Chicago Bulls 1990s success to his teammates, saying it instead felt like Michael "trying to uplift him and to be glorified".

Feature image: Getty/Instagram.