Every parent's nightmare: the untold story of Mantosh from Lion.

The Oscar-nominated film Lion was the first movie I saw at an actual cinema in five years.

If you haven’t seen it, I won’t spoil. But I will say the following…

By the final five minutes, the entire cinema – men, women, children – were overflowing with emotion; sobbing tears of elation and profound pain.

Despite the very positive ending however, there are parts of the film that are left completely unresolved; loose ends that couldn’t be brought to a happy cinematic conclusion simply because it would be a lie.

One of those stories is that of Mantosh – the other child adopted by Sue and John Brierley (along with the film’s protagonist, Saroo) whose atrocious experience in Indian orphanages has left him battling severe mental illness.

The film didn’t tie a bow around his story. Because according to Sue Brierley, his story is still unfolding.

Listen: Sue Brierley opens up to Mia Freedman about her and her husband’s struggles with their other adopted son, Mantosh. (Post continues after audio…)

Lion tells the true story of Saroo Brierley, who was accidentally separated from his family as a toddler in the tiny Indian town of Ganesh Talai, and then adopted by a couple in Tasmania.

He didn’t know the name of his home town; didn’t know where it was; and didn’t know how to get back.

He even pronounced his own name wrong. Against all the odds, however – in 2012 – Saroo tracked his birth family down. 26 years after being lost… he was found.

That’s the story Lion tells.

His adoptive family in Australia - Tasmanian couple John and Sue Brierley - adopted another child from India, too.