American actress Mandy Moore — who is currently expecting her third child with musician Taylor Goldsmith — has had a difficult fertility journey.

When Mandy, 40, gave birth to first son, she received a rare diagnosis.

"I had no idea that I even had this condition until I got pregnant," the actress recently revealed to InStyle. "Then it wasn't until I had delivered my first child that I was diagnosed with ITP."

ITP (Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura) is a rare autoimmune disorder where a person's blood doesn't clot properly. This is because the immune system destroys the blood-clotting platelets, as per Better Health.

Mandy explained that she has the "idiopathic" version of the disorder, meaning she doesn't just have it in pregnancy, but in everyday life.

"I feel lucky that I've had doctors to help me with the diagnosis and understand what it means specifically in pregnancy, which I was most concerned about," she said. "And now, being on my third pregnancy, it means that I have to deliver my baby in a slightly different way than I had sort of expected and hoped for."

Mandy Moore's two sons, Gus (right) and Ozzie (left). Image: Instagram/@mandymooremm

The couple already share two boys, Gus three, and Oscar, one. Falling pregnant with her eldest wasn't easy for Mandy, who - like about 10 per cent of woman worldwide - struggles with endometriosis.

"I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis if it was there," she told Romper in 2021. "It was nice to have a plan and to know, 'Okay, well this is why I haven't been pregnant yet.'

Before their third pregnancy, Mandy and Taylor, 39, attempted an unsuccessful round of IVF. At that point they made peace with having two kids.

Then, in May 2024, the This Is Us actress shared exciting news.

Posting a photo to Instagram with her two sons – Gus wearing a shirt adorned with the word 'Big' and Ozzie with the word 'Middle' – Mandy referenced her hit show This Is Us, writing: "Sometimes life imitates art.

"The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister."