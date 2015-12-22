Poetry in motion: Stranger pinches woman's bum. She knocks him out cold.

CCTV cameras caught the moment a bum-pinching stranger got his just deserts on the streets of Morocco.

A woman in a green kaftan was bending over minding her own business when a sleazy stranger decided to give her bum a pinch.

The shocked lady turned around gave the offender a hefty push, sending him sprawling into a pile of stock inside a shop and knocking him out cold.

Watch the footage here (post continues after video):

The man lay motionless on the ground as the woman explained what caused the commotion.

He was reportedly unconscious for two hours.

The footage, posted on YouTube by LiveLeak, has been viewed more than 1.3 million times and has likely made millions of women smile the world over.