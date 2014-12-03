News
lifestyle

This man secretly filmed your WORST NIGHTMARE happening on a plane.

Of all the things people are afraid will happen to them when flying on planes, the most common are probably:

1) Falling out of the sky, crashing into the ground and dying an awful death

and

2) Sitting next to a screaming baby.

This guy got stuck with option number two. And you can tell by the way he referred to the kid as a ‘screaming hell demon‘ that he isn’t thrilled about it.

But, let’s be honest: you can’t watch this 30-second video without wincing. You can actually feel his pain (although what the parents are going through is probably worse).

We’ve all been there, buddy. We’ve all been there.

