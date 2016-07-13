This woman has Pokemon Go to thank for catching her cheating boyfriend.

Pokemon Go has barely been out a week and the game has already prompted a husband to ignore his wife in labour, a man to get himself fired, calculating thieves to rob teenagers, and a 19-year-old to stumble upon a dead body.

Now one Pokemon trainer is claiming the game helped his girlfriend catch him cheating on her.

According to the New York Post, Evan Scribner is blaming the app’s geo-location feature for making him single.

Scribner said he was fooling around with his ex-girlfriend in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. (Note the lack of a mention that this was his first mistake because cheating = not cool.)

While in the neighbourhood, he fired up the Pokemon Go app to catch some creatures.

The thing is, the software rather accurately tracks your location, pinpointing where and what day you capture your specific Pokemon.

So, any snooping partner can check your recently caught Pokemon and find out where you were that day.

This is how the philandering Scribner claims his resourceful girlfriend busted him — and obviously, he had no good explanation as to why he was in his ex’s area. Game over.

“She saw that I had caught a Pokemon while at my ex’s house,” Scribner, from Queens, said. “She found out last night at my house and hasn’t contacted me since then.”

Serves his cheating ass right.

This woman is the true Pokemon catching queen.

Still not sure what Pokemon Go is? Here’s your explainer…