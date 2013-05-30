Thursday's news in only two minutes.

Prime Minister Julia Gillard has reportedly had another sandwich thrown at her.
The Prime Minister was visiting Lyneham High School in Canberra when someone threw a white bread salami sandwich at her.
After the event, Ms Gillard tweeted:
It comes just weeks after a student at Marsden State High School threw a sandwich at Ms Gillard. You can read a full post about that incident here.
Dozens of excited school kids, one sandwich & an agreement that will get the children of the ACT a world class education for generations.JG
— Julia Gillard (@JuliaGillard) May 30, 2013
