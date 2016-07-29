What the Mamamia team wore to the office this week.

The novelty of winter is starting to wear off. The excitement at being able to wear last year’s favourite oversized coat is quickly being replaced with a desire to permanently stay in PJs.

Here’s what some of the Mamamia staff have been wearing to work this week in a bid to stop winter from ruining out style.

Millie, Strategy and Integration Manager.

Cardigan: Scanlan Theodore, $500

Boots: Gorman, a few seasons ago.

"My favourite item I wore today were my colourful wheels. It doesn't matter whats happening from ankles up, because no one looks past them. I usually wear all black with them, just to make sure I don't hurt eyes."

Image: Supplied.

Edwina, Health, Beauty and Style Editor.

Image: Supplied.

Jacket: $299.95 from Katies.

Dress: $185, Auguste The Label.

Shoes: A discount shoe shop I can’t recall.



"I very much took advantage of Sydney’s recent balmy winter weather to pull out this gorgeous Auguste The Label wrap dress. Yes, it’s summery but chuck on a leather jacket and trade sandals for boots and you can definitely make it work for chilly times.

In fact, this winter-summer argument was part of my justification for buying it. That, and it’s floral print and flattering neckline. I’ve been wearing the Katies leather jacket every second day this winter - it’s got a flattering structure and is a different on your bog-standard biker jacket (which I already own)."

Watch: Paula Joye explains the one item every woman needs in her wardrobe. (Post continues after video.)

Lizzie, Podcast Producer

Jacket: Tigerlily

Jeans: Melbourne Apparel Co.

"I love wearing high-waisted jeans, and am forever on the search for the perfect pair. I found these at Melbourne Apparel Co for $90 and I am in love with them. Also, I love wearing loose fitting tees with skinny jeans (or vice-versa) so that's why it's a little bigger. And my jacket because Nina Proudman, obvs."

Kate, Graphic designer.

Top: Zara.

Jeans: Cotton On.

Boots: Senso - Warehouse sale ($300 down to $80).



"My favourite item would be my boots, they were a massive bargain; working in Surry Hills means you have excellent exposure to sample/warehouse sales - I picked these up for $80 down from $300. My wardrobe has vastly improved since I started working at Mamamia - I can’t resist the sales!

"I didn’t give my outfit too much thought this morning. I just wanted to look a little smart for dinner later but comfortable. A bit of lippie and a heel did the job."

Brittany, Health, Beauty and Style producer.

Jacket: Target.

Poloneck: H&M.

Dress: Topshop.

Boots: Wittner.

"Poloneck and tights are my winter staple, so I love dresses and skirts I can pair over them. I saw this knitted dress in the Topshop sale a few weeks ago and had to have it. It's form fitting with side splits but work practical, and will still be wearable in summer. The jacket was one of my favourite ever finds - I've had it for about four years and wear it at least once a week."

Lize, Podcast producer.

"I haven't worn this jumper in two years, but this morning I decided to pull it out of retirement and it is the most commented on thing I've worn this week. Which proves my rule that sometimes it's a good idea to put clothes away for a few years, pull them out and then - bam - everyone thinks they are new again."

Katy, news and entertainment writer.

Jacket: around $110 from Topshop.

Top: $11 from ASOS.

Jeans: Neu denim.

Shoes: Adidas courts $90 from The Iconic.

Rachel, Parenting writer.

Coat: Zara.

Trousers: H&M.

Top: French Connection.

Blazer: Uniqlo.

Shoes: Wittner.

"My outfit is a London High Street brand walk and Aussie heels. My red '50s style pea-coat is from Zara but I found it for a bargain price in an op shop in London in excellent condition. I happen to love that Spanish brand so much, I almost named my firstborn Zara, but he was a boy."

Sophie, Digital Account executive.

Skirt: Witchery.

Jacket: Witchery.

Top: Kookai.

Boots: ASOS.

"My skirt is definitely my go-to clothing item, it goes with everything! If I have no idea what to wear, this skirt always comes to the rescue. My jacket is another staple, which I actually stole off my sister (she's still unaware of this fact) and it's a keeper!"

Images: Supplied.

What's your favourite winter item?