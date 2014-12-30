Open Post: Happy New Year's Eve...

Hello, friends.

Welcome to the very last Open Post for 2014.

If you’re new to Mamamia, welcome. If you’re a long-time reader, welcome back.

Happy last day of 2014 – ever.

This is the space where you can all come together and vent about your week. Tell us your highs and lows, the good stuff and the bad stuff. We’re in it together.

I’ll kick us off.

This week I’m spending some much-needed time with my family up in Brisbane. It’s been so great to relax (a little) and attempt to unwind after what has been an incredibly interesting year, during which I moved to Sydney to work at Mamamia.

My brother and I. This was taken on my favourite Christmas present of 2014 – A selfie stick. (Don’t judge ’til you’ve tried one.)

I’m also very excited to see what 2015 will be. I’m making promises to myself and writing down my goals. Starting with – Save. Travel. Smile more. Ditch the negativity. Start eating breakfast. Be happy. Learn to love your new life in a new state.

As for my New Year’s plans? I don’t have any. Yet. But hey, it’s only Wednesday morning. Things could change.

That’s enough from me… Over to you! How’s your week going? How will you be celebrating 2015?