Open Post: 43 hours spent in Melbourne.

Hi Mamamia readers. How’s your week been?

Welcome back to another installment of Open Post. This is place where we all come together as a community and talk about what’s been happening in our week so far.

I’ll kick us off.

This weekend I spent 43 hours in Melbourne. And what a glorious 43 hours it was.

I had the pleasure of attending Derby Day as the guest of Tourism Victoria. It was all champagne and five-course meals of things I couldn’t pronounce and money that I didn’t have being thrown around on races that I didn’t understand.

It was fancy with a capital F.

I was put up in the very new, very exclusive Superior Suite at The Sheraton, situated in the centre of Melbourne. A fruit platter with a card featuring my name was waiting for me. The most comfortable bed I’ve ever laid in was waiting for me. I had never been to Melbourne before and this was absolutely the way to experience it.

You could say it made coming back to my house in the western suburbs of Sydney a bit of a drag.

Flowers, carrots, feta cheese and.. rice bubbles? Whatever it was, it was good. And fancy.

I just have one small qualm with the city. The weather. I’ve been soaking up the Queensland sunshine on weekends and the Sydney warmth during the weeks. So when Melbourne truly put on its best four-seasons-in-one-day attitude, I was not prepared. Like, didn’t even bring a jumper.

But that’s all. Maybe I’ve been living in Sydney too long (unlikely, it’s been three months), maybe the sunshine has made me crazy. But Melbourne has skyrocketed to the top of my favourite cities list.

The bed of my dreams at The Sheraton Melbourne.

It’s really one of those places that lives up to the hype. I had no expectations when I arrived. But when my plane took off, I found myself getting pretty sad.

There’s no other way to say it: I’m a little bit in love with you, Melbourne. And I can’t wait to come back.

Anyway, enough from me! It’s your turn. How’s your week going?