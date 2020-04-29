News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

explainer

Mamamia's new comments section, and what it means for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mamamia has made some pretty big changes to its comments section recently, and we wanted to take the time to explain why we’re making these changes, and where we’re going from here.

Mamamia’s comments have been hidden behind a “Leave a comment” button for many years due to restrictions around the technology we used. We are now surfacing the top 2 comments at the bottom of the article, without a need for a click. We hope increasing the visibility of your comments will help get your message across to more people, and in turn allow for more conversations to take place. The rest of the comments are still there, you just need the click the blue “More Comments” button below the top 2.

As always we really appreciate what you’ve got to say, and we’d love to hear from you in the comments section below this article about what you think. If there’s a feature missing that you absolutely loved, or something you’ve always wanted, please let us know!

We’re hoping to expand Mamamia’s community features even more in the future. Now that our readers can have a Mamamia user account, we’re going to be introducing some great new interactive functionality. For starters, we have the new “Contributions” system, allowing our readers to upload their own images, videos and audio to join our own.

If you want to know about Mamamia’s commenting policy, you can find out more here.

We can’t wait to build an even closer relationship with you.

Check out of first “Contributions” article here, and keep your eyes peeled for many more.

Let us know below what you think of Mamamia’s new comments section. 

Tags: comments

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

random dude 2 months ago 2 upvotes
I'm trying - I'm trying real real hard to be patient and see what evolves. So some observations.

My up votes disappear, when I know I've already up-voted the comment and I have to upvote again, which registers on the day and is gone the next day. So I up-vote the next day ad infinitum

There is no such thing as a down-vote now, but comments that were positive a few days ago are now suddenly neutral - how does this happen or is it a technical issue?

I have to confess, I'm baffled, confused and wondering here
rush 2 months ago 3 upvotes
@random dude yes that's driving me nuts too! I've upvoted you - let's see if it's there tomorrow! Also a hit-and-miss issue - will you get a notification of this reply? 
Paul S 2 months ago 2 upvotes

You're not the first one to report this issue, and I've been trying to track down the cause. At first I thought it was a caching issue - that you're seeing an older version of the page, however I've adjusted it down to refresh every 10 minutes and the issue continues to be reported.

I've just realised that someone editing one of their comments will reset their upvotes, so I'll fix that, but I doubt that explains all the times you've seen upvote issues, so I'll continue to investigate.

random dude 2 months ago 1 upvotes
@rush Nope, no notification here- but maybe I'm just ignoring you lol
random dude 2 months ago
@Paul S Some additional feedback  - I've tried deleting all history/cookies and control F5 in Chrome to see if caching was the issue with comments and also then tried 2 different browsers (IE/Firefox which I've not ever used on this site) - same results RE comments and votes
+ more replies
random dude 2 months ago 2 upvotes
Oh - on the plus side, it appears I/we can finally differentiate between the anonymous 'Guest' accounts commenting on the same article. So that's a solid thumbs up from me in that respect.
MORE COMMENTS