If you're loving the Olympics, put this Games-inspired playlist on repeat.

If you can't stop watching the Olympics, then you've probably seen that many of the athletes walk around with their earphones in their ears.

Whether it's a favourite podcast or favourite song, there's something about audio that makes us feel, brings us peace, pushes us forward and brings us together, a sentiment echoed in the very essence of the Games.

In the spirit of the Olympians, who have put their heart and soul into their events to represent our country, we've created the ultimate playlist to lift you up and spur you on.

Whether it's harking back to Celine Dion's strength and resilience as she sang at the Opening Ceremony, to the Australian team song, sung by our very own Jessica Mauboy, there is so much on there to choose from.

Of course, these Olympic-inspired tunes are dotted between inspirational podcasts to get you moving and embrace your own inner Olympian.

Chuck it on, whether you're doing school drop off, doing the morning run or even in the background while you're watching the Games.

Listen here:

Image: Mamamia