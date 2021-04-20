Introducing MPlus: We'll see you inside.

Should I be using an eye serum?

Is that new Trent Dalton book as good as his first?

I can’t stop thinking about my ex. Should I text?

Anyone got a recommendation for sustainable gym leggings?

I’m struggling to get out of bed today. Has anyone got a good reason why I should?

Will having lip filler make me a bad feminist?

Who knows what kind of cream you need for pavlova?

My adult daughter hasn’t spoken to me in six months. I miss her more than breath.

Is the new Dyson Airwrap worth the money?

Where is Australia’s Jacinda Ardern?

We’re on our fourth round of IVF and I don’t think I can live through any more loss.

This is what women are actually talking about.

Loss. Pain. Politics. And hair.

Mamamia has been listening to Australian women for 14 years, and it’s the privilege of a lifetime to be the place where women come to see their realities, their concerns, their tiny tragedies and joys reflected back at them. Fourteen years.

During that time, Mamamia has carried hundreds and thousands of stories and reached millions of women on social media.

We’ve recorded and released thousands podcasts. We’ve also talked to thousands of women at live shows in 8 cities.

It’s a lot.

We’ve published and broadcast opinions about sex, work, friendship, the environment, murder, fashion, beauty, politics, sexual assault, baby names, celebrities, royals, reality TV stars, domestic violence, travel, shopping, First Nations women, pregnancy and baby loss, hair, trans teens, business women, money, grief, health, cancer, race, feminism, birth, Botox, food, movies, eating disorders, divorce, consent and what to do about those tiny bumps on your forehead.

And yet here’s a post we’ve never written before. Something we haven’t spoken about.

It’s about community. Our community.

The conversation starters at the top of this post are all for real.

They were asked by women in Mamamia’s Facebook groups - a hyper-engaged (as ‘the industry’ would say) collection of women who make Mamamia a part of their lives daily.

When Mamamia was a blog, started by Mia Freedman from her kitchen table after her dream job turned out to be a turkey, the comments section of every post was where the party was at.